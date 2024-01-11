Mean Girls movie returns to the big screen as a musical

Or, as they say in the movie, the limit does not exist?

Sorry for the dialogue references, but they are so memorable. Like, “You can’t sit here!” Or when Regina, the school’s haughtiest queen bee, scathingly tells her henchwoman Gretchen that she’s trying out her new word. fetch, that: “stop trying to make me fetch works. It’s not going to happen!!”.

But even in Mean Girls 17If it comes, someone will keep trying to make it fetch (a word that in English can mean to bring, seek, or even ghost a living person) works. And it’s actually not a bad word to describe the experience of seeing the new Mean Girls– Witty, effervescent entertainment that’s occasionally charming and generally funny, even if the update to 2024 definitely has its rough spots.

Differences and similarities

If you’ve recently rewatched the first film, you’ll be surprised at how much dialogue they retained, word for word. What’s impressive is how much of it still works, unlike other comedies that were fine 20 years ago but now have scenes that fall like lead like Love Actually (Really love).

However, there are exceptions, I confess that I felt uncomfortable at all times because of the character of the silly girl who stays with Las Plústicas, Regina’s little group. Fortunately, there are no further references to a coach sleeping with a student, which wouldn’t have been funny, even with Jon Hamm as coach. The shaming of sexually active and free women has been toned down, the insult in Regina’s famous Book of Evil is now ‘cow’ and not ‘slut’.

Mean Girls In this image released by Paramount Pictures, Angourie Rice in a scene from the film “Mean Girls”. AP/Va Jojo Whilden/Paramount

On the other hand, fat shaming someone? That’s still there, like when the camera abruptly zooms in on the back of a character who has gained a few pounds.

As for the cast, some of it works wonderfully, particularly the duo of Damian and Janis who introduce the film, which is again written by Fey, with music by Jeff Richmond (her husband) and lyrics by Nell Benjamin.

New cast

Damian, the endearing character whom Janis lovingly describes as “almost too gay to function” (that’s only okay when she says it), and Janis, her best friend, a talented artist who became a social outcast after falling out with Regina, are a kind of quasi-narrators. Jaquel Spivey, from A Strange Loop Broadway, he is hilarious and also moving as Damian: you wait for each of his dialogues and he wastes none. Auli’i Cravalho as Janis has a magnificent voice and a charismatic screen presence. (And a great song, although from the trailer, you wouldn’t know it.)

Angourie Rice is the new Cady, the role originally played by Lindsay Lohan, a home-schooled math genius who arrives in the Chicago suburbs straight from Kenya, where her mother was doing zoological research, delving into the snake pit. which can be high school. Rice is a sweet presence, but not as compelling in the “Bad Cady” moments as Lohan. As for The Plastics, singer Rene Rapp, who played Regina on Broadway, imbues the role with a powerful voice and a tougher edge than the excellent Rachel McAdams: when she’s enraged, ugh, you feel it.

Once again, Cady begins her first day of school in math class with Teacher Norbury, played by Fey in the first film, and again by Fey in the second! Tim Meadows also returns as director; They both look older, but certainly not two decades.

Cady gets off to a rocky start and ends up having lunch in a bathroom, but is rescued by Janis and Damian. At the coffee maker, she has her first encounter with the queen bee Regina. “My name is Regina George,” Rapp sings, in some of the film’s best lyrics, “I’m a big deal. I don’t care who you are, I don’t care how you feel.”

The Plastics, Regina, needy Gretchen (Bebe Woods) and naive Karen (Avantika), adopt Cady and teach her the rules: wear pink on Wednesdays. No tank tops two days in a row. Horse’s tail? Once a week. Also: You can’t date someone’s ex-boyfriend, because those are the rules of feminism. One can literally hear Fey writing that dialogue. Side note: Please come back to the Golden Globes, Tina, and bring Amy Poehler. Speaking of Poehler, she is missed as Regina’s cool mother, but she is appropriately replaced by Busy Philipps.

Mean Girls – musical In this image released by Paramount Pictures, Jaquel Spivey, left, and Auli’i Cravalho in a scene from the movie “Mean Girls.” AP/Va Jojo Whilden/Paramount

The history

Things quickly go south when Cady falls for Regina’s ex, Aaron, who sits across from her in algebra class. Regina isn’t going to give up on Aaron without a dirty fight. So Cady, with the help of Damian and Janis, plans to overthrow Regina from within her, pretending to be a loyal Plastic.

But at what point does Cady stop pretending and become plastic? (Ask Janis.)

Directors Samantha Jayne and Mexican Arturo Pérez Jr. keep the action moving quickly. A key visual difference is the technology. In the 2004 film, the friends talked to each other on the phone, on split screens. Now, of course, gossip and bullying take place through social media. Somehow, this makes everything seem more vicious. When Regina suffers an embarrassing fall on stage at her Christmas show, we witness how harsh criticism on social media can be far crueler than anything that happened in the 2004 version.

And yet it is credible, of course. One leaves the latter Mean Girls thinking that things may have gotten better in some ways for high school students compared to 2004, but in others, they’ve just gotten more… burdensome.

Mean Girls: The Musical, a Paramount Pictures release, is rated PG-13 (parents cautioned that it may be inappropriate for children under 13) by the Motion Picture Association of America (MPAA) for sexual content, dialogue and scenes of teenagers drinking alcohol. Duration: 112 minutes. Two and a half stars out of four.

FUENTE: AP