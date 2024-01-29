Measures and low temperatures aggravate immigration crisis in New York

NEW YORK.- Despite the low temperatures that plague a large part of USA the immigration crisis that New York City has experienced in recent years continues to grow with the arrival of thousands of asylum seekers daily.

Hundreds of immigrants who came to the Big Apple in search of a better quality of life remain standing in long lines in the middle of the cold in front of different places in the American metropolis converted into shelters that offer asylum, in the hope of being located and obtaining a bed.

Approximately 3,000 migrants sleep in a camp outside the city’s largest migrant shelter located on Randal Island, Manhattan, because the complex is at maximum capacity.

According to the latest figures from the New York mayor’s office, at least 161,500 migrants, most of them Latin Americans, have arrived and requested municipal aid since last spring, including 68,000 applicants who are currently housed in municipal shelters. Authorities estimate that each immigrant costs the US financial capital about $383 a day.

Obliged by law to provide a roof to anyone who requests it, the city has set up more than 200 shelters, including hotels, schools and other locations to house asylum seekers who arrive weekly on charter buses from southern states such as Texas. and Denver.

The mayor of New York, Eric Adams, has stated on several occasions that the Big Apple does not have the means or resources to manage the reception of migrants. So in February 2023 he decreed that New York had run out of places to receive immigrants and invited them to continue on their way to Canada.

The immigration crisis will cost the city “5 billion” this year and another “7 billion will be needed by January,” Adams recalled at the end of November, who maintained that these costs are not sustainable because they take away resources from security programs, older adults and young people.

Nearly 2.5 million people crossed the southern border in fiscal year 2023. In December, more than 10,000 migrants arriving in the country hoping to find housing and work were intercepted at the southern border, one of the highest numbers in the country. history.

Restrictions for immigrants

Mayor Adams imposed some restrictions on homeless migrant families in October last year, arguing that the measure was necessary to relieve a reception system overwhelmed by asylum seekers crossing the nation’s southern border.

A limit of one month’s stay in the shelters was established for single adults, men or women, and two for families, in order to give space to families with children.

Thousands of people have already been expelled from municipal shelters after exceeding the initial 30 days, and many now live on the streets. On January 9, about 40 immigrant families were evicted from the Row Hotel, one of the migrant shelters that the city set up in the midst of the crisis.

They request support from the federal government

In the midst of this increase in the number of asylum seekers arriving in Chicago, New York and Denver, for the first time the mayors of the three cities jointly requested help from President Joe Biden’s government to manage the reception of these thousands of people. .

Mayor Brandon Johnson of Chicago, Mayor of New York City and Denver Mayor Mike Johnston called during a meeting with Biden for an increase in federal resources and initiatives to expand work authorizations and a schedule for arrival of the buses.

The officials made their requests at a time when some cities across the nation are struggling to manage the surge in the number of migrants sent from Texas and other states.

New executive order

In December 2023, for the first time since the immigration crisis began in the city, Mayor Eric Adams issued an executive order to regulate the arrival of buses from the border and restrict the influx of migrants.

Executive Order 538 requires buses transporting immigrants to announce their arrival 32 hours before dropping them off in the Big Apple. It also establishes new arrival time requirements for where and when buses can drop off immigrants. Otherwise they will face fines of up to $2,000, lawsuits or the seizure of the buses.

Arrival hours were limited to between 8:30 am and 12:00 pm Monday through Friday, and they will only be able to arrive at one location, West 41st Street between Eighth and Ninth Avenue in Manhattan. Which has caused many buses to choose to detour to cities in New Jersey.

Adams pointed out that the intention of these restrictions is not to prevent the entry of migrants, but to ensure that they can arrive in a coordinated and safe manner.

“We cannot allow buses with people who need our help to arrive without prior notice at any time of the day or night,” declared Mayor Adams, in a virtual press conference accompanied by the other mayors, while emphasizing that “ This situation not only prevents the provision of help in an orderly manner, but also endangers those who have already suffered so much.”

Source: With information from La Voz de América, El Tiempo and France 24