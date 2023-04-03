Media: internet or television, which did Algerians prefer in 2022?

April 3, 2023

Drivethe world leader in data, published a review concerning Maghreb media consumption for the year 2022. The study was carried out on a sample of 5111 people and covers 12 regional metropolises of the three countries. 15 million inhabitants aged over 15 are concerned.

The majority of Algerians (92%) arise daily in front of the television. 74% claim to use the internet on a daily basis and at the rate of 2h15 per person per day. Radio and newspapers are far behind the first two tools mentioned above. 19% listen to the radio daily and note 8% only readers.

The 3 television channels with the most audience are: Samira Tv, Ennahar Tv and Bein Sport. They are closely followed by Echourouk TV and the third national television channel.

The report notes that every day, 58% Algerians watch at least one Algerian channel. 32% are watching a channel from the MBC group and 8% are interested daily in an international news channel.

2023 Kantar report regarding Algeria.

Algerians use the internet the most in the Maghreb

The Maghreb has a rapidly growing population connected to the Internet. 70% of people aged 15 and over logging in daily for 2 hours on average.

Tunisia and Algeria have the highest connection rates, while Morocco is slightly set back. 79% of the Maghreb population has accounts on social networks. We note that Facebook and WhatsApp are the most popular platforms.

Maghreb internet users spend most of their time on social media and instant messaging, while 62% of them watch videos on YouTube every week.

Compared to Moroccans and Tunisians, Algerians are more adept at television, the internet and reading newspapers.

2023 Kantar Report on Africa.

