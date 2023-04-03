Media: internet or television, which did Algerians prefer in 2022?

Drivethe world leader in data, published a review concerning Maghreb media consumption for the year 2022. The study was carried out on a sample of 5111 people and covers 12 regional metropolises of the three countries. 15 million inhabitants aged over 15 are concerned.

| READ ALSO: Ramadan 2023 – TV schedule: the sitcom “El Batha” tops the trends

The majority of Algerians (92%) arise daily in front of the television. 74% claim to use the internet on a daily basis and at the rate of 2h15 per person per day. Radio and newspapers are far behind the first two tools mentioned above. 19% listen to the radio daily and note 8% only readers.

The 3 television channels with the most audience are: Samira Tv, Ennahar Tv and Bein Sport. They are closely followed by Echourouk TV and the third national television channel.

| READ ALSO: Controversial scene of Eddama: the ENTV takes action against those responsible

The report notes that every day, 58% Algerians watch at least one Algerian channel. 32% are watching a channel from the MBC group and 8% are interested daily in an international news channel.

Algerians use the internet the most in the Maghreb

The Maghreb has a rapidly growing population connected to the Internet. 70% of people aged 15 and over logging in daily for 2 hours on average.

| READ ALSO: Algeria: more than half of the population uses social networks

Tunisia and Algeria have the highest connection rates, while Morocco is slightly set back. 79% of the Maghreb population has accounts on social networks. We note that Facebook and WhatsApp are the most popular platforms.

| READ ALSO: Internet: are prices in Algeria the lowest in Africa?

Maghreb internet users spend most of their time on social media and instant messaging, while 62% of them watch videos on YouTube every week.

Compared to Moroccans and Tunisians, Algerians are more adept at television, the internet and reading newspapers.