Media Markt: Nintendo Switch + Mario game now for only 288 euros

More details on the Switch bundle with Super Mario Odyssey

The Nintendo Switch Bundle with Super Mario Odyssey offers players an excellent combination of modern technology and a lot of fun. The Nintendo Switch is a popular hybrid console that can be used both as a handheld system for on the go and as a stationary console for the living room at home. It features detachable Joy-Con controllers that offer a variety of control options and can even be used individually for multiplayer games. With its 6.2-inch touchscreen, a battery life of up to nine hours and an ever-growing library of games, the Nintendo Switch is a worthwhile investment for every gamer.



Super Mario Odyssey, the game included in the bundle, is an acclaimed 3D action-adventure and ranks among the best games by the famous plumber. Players embark on a varied journey across the globe to rescue Princess Peach from Bowser’s clutches. This game features the new companion Cappy, who has the ability to control enemies and objects. This innovative mechanism opens up completely new possibilities for interaction and offers numerous creative solutions to puzzles and challenges. The graphics, unique charm and immersive soundtrack make Super Mario Odyssey a must-have title for any Nintendo Switch owner.



