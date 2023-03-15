Media Markt starts stock sale: Up to 70% discount on many products



The big stock sale is starting immediately in Media Markt’s online shop, with remaining items being offered at a discount of up to 70 percent. The sale is only held for a few days and features various bargains at the best price.





Under the motto “Out with it”, Media Markt’s new discount campaign will be held until March 24, 2023 at 8 p.m. Many individual pieces and restocks from almost all categories are reduced – from televisions to notebooks and smartphones to household appliances. In addition, various bundles are laced with coupons and delivered free of charge.

The best bargains from the MediaMarkt warehouse sale

The MediaMarkt outlet deals apply to almost all categories

Media Markt offers: Inexpensive laptops, televisions & Co.

The highlights of the Media Markt warehouse sale include the Lenovo IdeaPad 3. The 15.6-inch notebook with Full HD display, AMD Ryzen 5 processor and 512 GB SSD now only costs 479 euros. You get more performance with the Asus VivoBook Pro 15, which has been reduced to 829 euros with AMD Ryzen 7 CPU, 16 GB RAM, 1 TB SSD and OLED display. The JBL Xtreme 2 Bluetooth speaker for a bargain price of 149 euros and the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 truly wireless headphones for 59 euros are also among our favorites in the discount campaign.

In the TV area, Media Markt’s online shop offers the Samsung GQ 65 QN 85B (65 inch) with mini-LED technology for EUR 1249 plus a EUR 150 coupon. In addition, the LG OLED 48 A2 9LA (48 inch) is reduced to a solid 666 euros. And the Philips 65 OLED 837/12 (65 inch) drops from 2299 euros to just 1999 euros. Apart from that, we are impressed by the Xiaomi 1S air compressor for only 33 euros or the Bosch WAN 28 K 43 washing machine for a reduced 499 euros. Last but not least, the Siemens EQ.6 Plus s700 fully automatic coffee machine is now available for 799 euros.

You can find other offers with a discount of up to 70 percent compared to the RRP directly in the Media Markt brochure.



Media Markt warehouse sale

Up to 70 percent discount now!





to offer

