Media: Zalazar away at Schalke descent

Already written off by many at the beginning of the year, Schalke 04 is back in the middle of the raffle for staying up in the league. Another relegation would hit the royal blues extremely hard – of course also in terms of personnel. Midfielder Rodrigo Zalazar is one who definitely doesn’t want to go into the second division. This is reported by the ‘Sport Bild’.

For the Uruguayan, despite all the ties to the Royal Blues, it is unimaginable to spend another season in the lower house. An understandable attitude, after all, Zalazar is capable of greater things as a top performer in his team. In 15 games this season, the 23-year-old contributed two goals and two assists.

Should Schalke succeed in staying up, those responsible can plan with the right foot bound until 2026. According to the media tenor, Eintracht Frankfurt is waiving its buyback option. Zalazar himself feels comfortable with the Revierklub and has long since made it into the hearts of the supporters with his self-sacrificing style of play.