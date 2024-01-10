Mediaset censors an interview by Risto Mejide with Joaqun Torres for attacking Ana Rosa Quintana

Risto Mejide likes puddlesenters everyone without apparent suffering and avoids none. If his interview with Tita Cervera generated controversy, it will even more cause another of the installments of Traveling with Chesterspecifically one where he sat on the couch to chat with Joaquín Torres, better known as the famous architect.

And it is that Torres, without wanting to avoid it, brought up Ana Rosa Quintana and her husband in the conversation, with whom she has a bitter confrontation as a result of the cases of former commissioner Villarejo.. And the designer of La Finca would have talked about the relationships between these three. It must be remembered that in 2018 the Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office took a statement from the architect within the judicial proceedings of the former commissioner for the alleged case of espionage in the famous urbanization and the journalist’s husband was sentenced last year to three months in prison for a crime of discovery. In fact, Torres even said that marriage tries to destroy it through the media..

In accordance with The confidential, Risto asked him if he thought Mediaset would dare to broadcast the interview. Torres said no. Risto answered yes. The architect got it right. According to sources telling this medium, Risto did not ask Torres directly about Ana Rosa during the interview, it was the professional who brought up the topic on his own, and even the program team congratulated him for having spoken with his underwear off and described it as the best interview of the season.

A problem with the chain

The program team was fully aware that leaving a presenter in the group was going to be a big problem., sources from the media tell this digital. In fact, although the interview was promoted in the program’s presentation, it was ultimately never broadcast.

Behind the reasons for the non-broadcast, apart from the explosive statements, were also the confrontations between the network’s production companies and the channel itself. Traveling with Chester was produced by La Fbrica de la Tele (which has already broken relations with the network), the same one that was in charge of Salvamewhich ended in mid-June of last year with a lot of controversy, and was replaced precisely by a space hosted by Ana Rosa Quintana.

Apparently, the production company sent a cut of the interview to Mediaset, and the montage, finally, did not pass the cut of the group, who possibly did not censor only the parts referring to Ana Rosa because It would have been more controversial to give a biased interview than not to give one..