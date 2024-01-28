Mediaset changes strategy: The temptations debate returns to Telecinco

From Mediaset They continue looking to find the key in their television schedule to achieve leadership in audience data. An objective that they are now trying to achieve with the help of one of their star programs, Temptation Islandwhich has returned in style.

After four galas of this seventh edition, the Mediaset board has chosen to rescue another program linked to this one, and which has also run in full prime-time, The temptations debate. A space that they decided to broadcast on Friday of last week through their payment platform, Mitele Plus.

However, in a new change of plans, from the group leadership they have made the decision to bring The Temptations Debate back to its main channel, Telecinco, in order to improve their audience data. A program whose The first installment is broadcast this Monday, January 29, in the late night slot, around 12:15 a.m., when El Pueblo endsand extending until almost 02:00 in the morning.

What will be seen in the first debate

This new debate will be moderated by Sandra Barnedaand also have collaborators such as Martha Peate, Kiko Jimnez, Makoke, Suso Lvarez, Alexandra Blonde, Naomi and Zoe, among others. But, in addition, they will have the presence of one of the protagonists of the edition, Andrea Bueno.

Everyone will be able to comment on some scenes that have occurred in the Dominican Republic reality show, such as the reaction of lex to your partner’s kiss, Mariettacon Sergio; the rapprochement between Well y Napoli; and an emergency viewing that marks a before and after in Villa Montaña.

Follow the Diario AS channel on WhatsAppwhere you will find all the sport in a single space: the current news of the day, the agenda with the latest news of the most important sporting events, the most outstanding images, the opinion of the best AS brands, reports, videos and, why no, also a little humor from time to time.