Medienstadt Babelsberg: Inexpensive offices for start-ups

Start-ups can now apply for affordable office space in the media city of Babelsberg. These are offered by the MediaTech Hub Space. The first round of applications runs from now until mid-April 2023. The application is made using an online form with a brief statement of motivation and a pitch deck. The selection will be made by the MediaTech Hub from mid-April, moving into the offices is possible from May 1st.

A furnished individual office (20 square meters) costs 450 euros per month. A shared desk can be rented for 150 euros per month. There are eight criteria when selecting the applications, such as the degree of innovation in the development, the market maturity of the product and its benefits for society. Founding teams that deal with the topic of sustainability are preferred. It is important that the start-up pursues a business idea in the field of media technology.

Five young founding teams have been using the MediaHub offices since 2021. The MediaTech Hub Potsdam is an association of companies, startups, universities and research institutions. Further information is available on the MediaTech Hub website: www.mth-potsdam.de.

