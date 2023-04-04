Medio Metro has an accident and destroys his car

Medio Metro is a famous dancer that has caused a lot of fury on social networks and that recently worried his fans, since he suffered a car accident aboard his humble car.

It was Medio Metro itself through its social networks (Twitter and Facebook) where he reported everything he had experienced, after his horrific car accident.

As can be seen, José Eduardo Rodríguez Sandallo, better known as Medio Metro, shared images of how his car was after crashing.

The Half Metro accident

It has been highlighted that Medio Metro is free of danger after an accident in his Hyundai, and according to his own testimony and images that he shared on social networks, they were only material losses.

It should be noted that in these images they show the front part of a Hyundai brand car visibly destroyed and some emoji of clouds crying over what happened.

For its part, on its Facebook account, Medio Metro revealed: “We suffered an accident thanks to the people who gave us help and public security personnel. Thank God it did not get older in a while we will broadcast ”.

After that, the famous Medio Metro sent a message to all his fans who were dismayed by his car crash that he had and announced that he was safe and sound.

Medio Metro reassures its fans

Through his Twitter account, Medio Metro wrote a message to his fans: “Thanks to those who cared about us, fortunately only material was lost. I don’t know, worry about the events that we already have scheduled, there is still Medio Metro for a while”.

On this occasion, the famous dancer has made it clear that despite his mishap, he was ready to continue with all the events he has scheduled with his fans.

It should be noted that the fans of Medio Metro quickly filled the sonidero dancer with messages and blessings, after revealing that he had an accident while on board his Hyundai and asked him to take great care of himself and be very successful in his scheduled presentations.

