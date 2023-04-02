Medvedev confirms his great start to the year and wins the Miami Open against Sinner

Miami (USA), Apr 2 (EFE).- The Italian Jannik Sinner considered this Sunday, after losing the final of the Miami Masters 1,000 against the Russian Daniil Medvedev, that it was not his day and that he did not feel comfortable in the track after not waking up “in the best way” this morning.

“It was a positive month for me, but obviously I’m disappointed for today. I didn’t wake up in the best way, I felt a little bad, but we tried to jump on the court, see how it went,” Sinner said at a press conference after losing 7-5, 6-3 to Medvedev.

“Unfortunately it was not my day. I don’t want to take anything away from Daniil, she brought it out in an incredible way, she had courage. He is one of the best in the world,” he added.

The Italian, who will return to the ATP top ten group this Monday, placing ninth, stressed that he had never considered not playing.

Of course, in the first set he had to ask for medical assistance because he was not feeling well due to the wear and tear of energy and the heat.

He recognized that the suffered victory harvested on Friday against the Spanish Carlos Alcaraz conditioned him a bit at an athletic level, but he also considered that winning the number one in the world gave him confidence.

Medvedev triumphed 7-5, 6-3 against Jannik Sinner and won the first title of his career at the Masters 1,000 in Miami.

Medvedev extended his record to 6-0 against Sinner, who reached the final in Miami after eliminating Alcaraz, number one in the world, in the semifinals.

The Russian player won the fourth title of his extraordinary season, after Rotterdam, Doha and Dubai.