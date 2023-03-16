Medvedev stops Davidovich in Indian Wells quarterfinals

Indian Wells (USA), Mar 15 (EFE) splendid start to 2023.

Champion of three consecutive tournaments this year (Rotterdam, Doha and Dubai), Medvedev defeated Davidovich 6-3, 7-5 in one hour and 46 minutes and will face the American Frances Tiafoe in the semifinals, who beat the British on Wednesday Cameron Norrie for a double 6-4 in one hour and 40 minutes.

Davidovich, who arrived at the Californian desert tournament as world number 28, had only dropped one set in this edition of Indian Wells, performing at a high level.

However, the man from Malaga was unable to stop a riled-up Medvedev on Wednesday, who occupies sixth place in the world ranking and who had already beaten him this year in Rotterdam (3-0 for the Russian in all their clashes).

Medvedev, who has also attracted attention in Indian Wells these days for his constant complaints about the slowness of the court, was overwhelming in the first set and more successful than Davidovich in the key moments of a much more balanced second set.

Despite the fact that he failed to reach the second semifinals of a Masters 1,000 in his career (last year he was a finalist in Monte Carlo), Davidovich, 23, leaves Indian Wells with a very good feeling on his way to the next Masters 1,000, which will be held from next week in Miami.

Popularly known as ‘the fifth Grand Slam’, Indian Wells thus remains with only one Spanish representative in competition: Carlos Alcaraz, who will play his quarterfinal against Canadian Felix Auger Aliassime on Thursday.

forceful medvedev

There were doubts about how the Russian’s right ankle would respond after on Tuesday, in his epic comeback against German Alexander Zverev after more than three hours, he sprained it in an ugly fall.

However, Medvedev started the match confidently, with no signs of physical ailments and winning his first serve with authority.

Quite the opposite happened to Davidovich, something cold at the start on center court in Indian Wells.

Thus, the Spaniard suffered on his first serve, managed to save two ‘break’ balls but could not avoid the third (2-0).

Faced with the robustness of his rival, Davidovich began to pile up unforced errors in the first set (12 compared to only 4 for his opponent) and he had to solve a new ‘break’ ball from Medvedev to seal his first serve game (3-1).

Unable to find consistency in his shots from the bottom of the court despite gradually gaining strength, Davidovich conceded the first set 6-3 in 39 minutes against an overwhelming Medvedev who closed the set with a direct serve.

The second set was much more even with a Davidovich who completed his reaction by letting go of his arm; risking more in his rights, left and also in his uploads to the network; and that he did not even hesitate to drop to the ground in search of an impossible volley.

Thus, he got his first three ‘break’ options, but Medvedev resolved all of them by resorting to a serve without apparent cracks in the first hour of the game (3-3).

Davidovich had balanced the match in terms of sensations but he lacked precision to close some crucial points like a comfortable volley that went into the net or a forehand that went just wide.

Frustrated by his misfortune, Davidovich sought solace in his team while continuing to put pressure on a Medvedev who was no longer so comfortable and who angrily hit the net with his racket after a delicious drop shot from his opponent.

Medvedev also received medical attention twice for problems with a finger on his right hand.

With the wind blowing more intensely, the match reached a key moment with 3-4 for Davidovich (after holding his serve with a very long game) and 0-40 in his favor.

But Medvedev, with an admirable tranquility, solved that thorny challenge with five points in a row to avoid the break (4-4).

Davidovich had let six ‘break’ balls escape in the second set and ended up paying dearly as Medvedev broke his serve to go up 6-5 and closed his pass to the semifinals from serve.