Meet the cast of ‘The Penguin’ with Colin Farrell (and everything you need to know about the series)

The Batman and his universe expand and he will do so with a series on HBO Max focused on one of the most recognized enemies of Gotham’s hero. The details have been revealed little by little and now, we already know much of the cast of The Penguinthe series that will star Colin Farrell.

The actor will reprise the role of Oswald Cobblepot, the same one he played in the 2022 film directed by Matt Reeves. And the truth is that the whole project, since it was announced some time ago, looks quite interesting. We tell you all the details so that you are prepared for its premiere.

We introduce you to the cast and everything we know about 'The Penguin' with Colin Farrell.

This is the cast of ‘The Penguin’ with Colin Farrell

what left us The Batman in 2022 it was great. For this reason, the expectation about what is coming for this franchise (which is part of the Elseworlds in the organization chart of James Gunn’s DC Studios) is quite strong. A sequel is coming that will be released until 2025, but it is very likely that before let’s see this series focused on the aforementioned Oswald Cobblepot.

And yes, as we said before, the cast of The Penguin with Colin Farrell is taking shape. It had previously been announced to Cristin Milioti as part of the cast, being she who plays Sofia Falconethe daughter of Carmine Falcone (played by John Turturro in The Batman).

Cristin Milioti will play Sofia Falcone, one of Carmine Falcone's daughters in the series 'The Penguin'.

Another who was already confirmed in the cast of The Penguin with Colin Farrell, is Clancy Brown, who will play the role of mobster Salvatore Maroni. Other previously revealed cast members include Rhenzy Feliz, Michael Kelly, Shohreh Aghdashloo, Deirdre O’Connell in undisclosed roles.

Clancy Brown would be Salvatore Maroni in the series 'The Penguin'.

And the surprises continue. Recently, it was revealed that the cast of The Penguin with Colin Farrell will also have the actors as recurring Michael Zegen, James Madio and Scott Cohen.

As Variety mentions, Michael Zegen Has Been Ringed To Play Alberto Falcone, the son of the aforementioned Carmine Falcone and brother of Sofia (Cristin Milioti). The characters of James Madio and Scott Cohen have also not been revealed. Deadline also reports actor Theo Rossi in an unknown role at the moment.

Michael Zegen would play Alberto Falcone in the series 'The Penguin' with Colin Farrell.

What was ‘The Penguin’ about with Colin Farrell?

The million dollar question… The plot of The Penguin con Colin Farrell It will be set immediately after the events of The Batman. And in that sense, we will see what happens in the life of Oswald Cobblepot after the clandestine interrogation to which he was subjected by the hero of Gotham and James Gordon in the film.

As you remember, on the tape The Riddler asesina a Carmine Falcone, who was considered one of the biggest crime bosses in Gotham. So in the series of The Penguinwe will see the character of Colin Farrel leaving behind his position as a simple worker and lieutenant of the Falcones, to go ascending in the power of the criminal world of the city.

There is no release date for the series yet. that it will be an HBO Max original. The series will begin filming in 2023 and here, we will be on the lookout to bring you future details about the show. Excited or what’s up? We leave you here below some photos of the filming set of The Penguin con Colin Farrell.

Colin Farrell on the set of 'The Penguin'.

Colin Farrell on the set of 'The Penguin'.

Colin Farrell on the set of 'The Penguin'.

Interview by ‘The Batman’

Taking advantage of the details and the revelation of the cast of The Penguin with Colin Farrell, here we leave you the interview we had a few months ago with Robert Pattinson, Zoë Kravitz, cast and with director Matt Reeves at the premiere of The Batman. The talk got good, so don’t miss it.

