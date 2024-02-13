Meet the winners of the 2024 Alegra de Vivir Awards

MIAMI.- The Alegra de Vivir Awards, created and directed by the Cuban artist Lucrecia, reach their 12th edition with the faithful objective of recognizing the trajectory and impact of different organizations that promote respect, recognition and love in society, from their respective scopes.

Since its founding, the Joy of Living Awards They have given more than 120 honorary awards to groups from Spain and Latin America.

Like every year, Barcelona hosts the edition of this recognition, which has been called by Kats Carasquero as: “they are a tribute to the human value that inspires, motivates and transforms lives.”

The jury has already announced who the honorees of this edition are, a gala that will take place on March 20 at the Luz de Gas theater room. The event will also feature a concert by Lucrecia with her orchestra, as well as presentations by special guests, among which Los Chicos del Coro, La Hungara, Juan Habichuela, Rubón González and Nyno Vargas will present the single Your name.

Likewise, it was learned that the band Off The Track will make its debut at the awards.

Laureates of the Alegra de Vivir Awards

Alegra de Vivar Award have: Such high distinction is given to RTVE Catalunya’s 40th anniversary in 2024.

Exceptional Trajectory 2024: is awarded to the RTVE 50th Anniversary Weekly Report Program.

Excellence in Entertainment 2024: FIESTA program, Unicorn Content, Mediaset is awarded to Emma Garca.

Excellence in Spanish Music 2024: is awarded to La Hngara La Madona de Radiol.

For Life: it is awarded to Shanghai Magazine 2024 for its 30th anniversary; Director Alfonso Llopart.

Excellence in Haute Couture pioneer in sustainable fashion 2024: is awarded to Alberto Ravelo, designer and adjunct professor at Miami Dade College Wolfson Campus Miami, Florida.

Excellence in Science 2024: It is awarded to Dr. José Sánchez de Toledo, eminence in childhood cancer.

Excellence in Sports 2024: It is awarded to Ocio Mundo Deportivo for its 10th anniversary. Director Cristina Cubero.

Excellence in Gastronomy 2024: is given to Ferrn Adri.

Excellence in Television Series 2024: Is granted to Tell me how not, RTVE production in collaboration with Grupo GANGA.

Excellence in Flamenco Guitar 2024: It is awarded to Juan Habichuela.

Excellence in Musical Theater 2024: is awarded to Los Chicos del Coro, director Juan Luis Iborra; Executive producer Rafa Coto. AMR Produces.

Business Excellence 2024: It is awarded to Óptica Prats in celebration of its Centennial.