Meet Your Maker: New and free from today on PS Plus – What is it about?

Meet Your Maker, the new game from the developer studio Behavior Interactive (Dead by Daylight) is released today. The title is coming to PlayStation Plus right at launch, but what exactly is it?

Meet Your Maker is available from April 4th to May 1st, 2023 on both PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 with PlayStation Plus Essential.

What is Meet Your Maker about?

Meet Your Maker is described as a building and raiding game played in first person.

It’s about creating an outpost in which you can place traps and guards, among other things. Other players can then try to crack your outpost.



To see this content, please allow targeting cookies.

Manage cookie settings





Conversely, you can raid other people’s outposts yourself and try to overcome their traps and guards.

The goal is to get genetic material (GenMat) in an outpost and to disappear with it. No outpost should be the same as the other. With the help of the GenMats, additional traps, guards, weapons, suits and more can be unlocked.



To see this content, please allow targeting cookies.



Manage cookie settings



To see this content, please allow targeting cookies.



Manage cookie settings



At the same time, the game supports cooperative aspects, because you can build together with a friend or raid an outpost together.

Aside from PlayStation Plus, Meet Your Maker is also available on PC, Xbox Series X/S and Xbox One. A first major content update is planned for the end of June 2023.