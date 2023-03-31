Mega deal at the discounter: Aldi sells surveillance cameras for less than 80 euros

Ensure security in your indoor and outdoor areas: Today, a surveillance camera with top features is available at a low price. We reveal all the details about the Aldi offer.

Today’s deal highlight is an indoor/outdoor night vision security camera that comes with one great feature: the Deltaco SH-IPC09. In addition to the many features, the model can convince with the bargain price of less than 80 euros. We present the offer from the Aldi online shop in detail.

Top deal in detail: surveillance camera from Deltaco

Surveillance cameras secure the house or business and thus ensure a good feeling. The surveillance camera from the manufacturer Deltaco is ideal for use in your own four walls or outdoors. So you always have an eye on the front door, the garage or the garden.

Thanks to night vision, the camera provides a good view of up to ten meters even in poor lighting conditions. Other features such as the motion detector and two-way audio are practical in everyday life. You can use the manufacturer’s app to simply install the camera and see in real time whether everything is ok at home at any time. The model is also compatible with Amazon Alexa and Google Home.

The WLAN camera has protection class IP54 and is therefore protected against splashing water on all sides. There is a card slot for storing the videos and pictures MicroSD memory cards up to 128 gigabytes available.

That is why we recommend the surveillance camera

Die Deltaco surveillance camera convinces with its wide range of functions, the smart features and the simple operation. It is also practical that it is suitable for both indoor and outdoor use.

The price is also convincing today: for less than 80 euros, the well-equipped camera is a real bargain and is not cheaper in any other shop. You save 20 percent compared to the RRP. For us, the surveillance camera is an offer that is really worth it!

This is how we find the top deals