Mega Millions has an accumulated 607 million dollars for this March 1

MIAMI.- He Powerball y el Megamillions, two of the most recognized lotteries in the country for offering great prizes every week, they continue to add millions to their large fund by not finding any player who matched the winning numbers in their last draws.

The Mega Millions lottery reported that it had no winner in its most recent drawing, so its estimated jackpot for this Friday, March 1, rises to $607 million, the eighth largest accumulated in its history. If there were a winner, he could obtain an immediate payment in which he would receive 286.9 million dollars.

These are the winning numbers for February 27: 6-18-26-27-49, the Mega Ball was 4 and the Megaplier was 3x

The last time someone won the Mega Millions jackpot was on December 8, 2023, when two $394 million winning tickets were sold at a Chevron gas station in Encino, California.

Power Ball with prize of more than $400 million

The Powerball jackpot rose to 443 million dollars after luck did not play in favor of any participant in the February 28 edition, in which 414 million dollars.

This large sum, which will be put into play in the next draw this Saturday, January 2, is now even more tempting for those people who play hoping to become millionaires. The winner of this prize can decide whether to split their payment or receive a single check for 210.3 million dollars.

The winning numbers in the last Powerball drawing were: 16 – 26 – 29 – 38 – and 50

The Powerball Play was: 6 with Power Play 2X

How to win with Powerball?

There are nine ways to win at Powerball. Each ticket costs two dollars and is available in authorized stores and shopping centers until one or two hours before the drawing takes place.

In addition, you can pay an extra amount of one dollar for the “Powerplay” alternative, which, if you win, allows the possibility of multiplying your winnings by two, three, five or ten.

The game consists of choosing five numbers between 1 and 69 corresponding to the white boxes, in addition to a sixth that goes from 2 to 26 for the red boxes. To win the jackpot, players must match all six numbers on white balls and the red ball in any order.

Powerball drawings are held on Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays in 45 states, Washington DC, the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico, at 11:59 ET.

How to win the Mega Millions jackpot?

As in Powerball, a contestant wins the jackpot by matching their choice to the six winning numbers in a drawing, after choosing five numbers from 1 to 70 for the white balls and one number from 1 to 25 for the Mega Ball. golden

Megamillions is available in 45 states in the country except Alabama, Alaska, Hawaii, Nevada and Utah, as well as the District of Columbia and the Virgin Islands, and is drawn twice a week on Tuesdays and Fridays.

In both American lotteries, millionaire prizes of different values ​​are also awarded depending on the number of correct numbers. These can range from 1 million dollars for those who guess 5 white balls to two dollars for a correct guess.

Source: With information from El Tiempo