Mega Millions jackpot rises to $311 million

MIAMI.- The grand prize continues to accumulate, there were no winners this Friday in the lottery draw Mega Millions the jackpot rose to $311 million dollars, a not insignificant amount for people who play in search of becoming millionaires.

Even though there is only a 1 in 302.6 million chance to win, many try their luck, especially as the prize pool gets bigger.

The results corresponding to the draw for this January 26:

The winning Mega Millions numbers drawn for this round were: 14, 31, 34, 50, 61 with the 13 as a golden Megaball, and a 3x megaplier.

Embed –

The next Mega Millions drawing will be held on Monday, January 29. Remember the amount of the prize pool for this draw, you still have a chance to play.

Mega Millions is played in 45 states, as well as Washington, DC and the US Virgin Islands.

The drawings are on Tuesdays and Fridays from 11:00 p.m. in the United States.

Prize money is subject to federal taxes and some states also tax lottery winnings.

Embed –

Source: DLA EDITORIAL