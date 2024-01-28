Mega Millions jackpot rises to $311 million

MIAMI.- The grand prize continues to accumulate, there were no winners this Friday in the lottery draw Mega Millionsthe jackpot rose to $311 million dollars, a not insignificant amount for people who play in search of becoming millionaires.
Even though there is only a 1 in 302.6 million chance to win, many try their luck, especially as the prize pool gets bigger.
The results corresponding to the draw for this January 26:
The winning Mega Millions numbers drawn for this round were: 14, 31, 34, 50, 61 with the 13 as a golden Megaball, and a 3x megaplier.
The next Mega Millions drawing will be held on Monday, January 29. Remember the amount of the prize pool for this draw, you still have a chance to play.
Mega Millions is played in 45 states, as well as Washington, DC and the US Virgin Islands.
The drawings are on Tuesdays and Fridays from 11:00 p.m. in the United States.
Prize money is subject to federal taxes and some states also tax lottery winnings.
Source: DLA EDITORIAL