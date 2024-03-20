Mega Millions jackpot rises to $977 million

The accumulation of Mega Millions continues, raising its jackpot to $977 million when there were no hits in the last drawing.

He Mega Millions draw on March 19, where numbers 24, 46, 49, 62, 66 and Mega Ball 7 were chosen and the Megaplier was 2X, ended without any jackpot winners appearing. Despite this, four lucky people won prizes of at least one million dollars each.

According to Mega Millions, the next grand prize is expected to reach $977 million, to be awarded in Friday’s drawing. Meanwhile, the jackpot Powerball for this Wednesdaypromises 687 million dollars.

In the month of March, traditionally with substantial prizes, expectations remain high. There have only been six occasions in which the lottery’s jackpot has reached such figures in its 22-year history, and only five times has it surpassed the billion mark.

Since the last winning ticket on December 8, luck has been elusive in 29 consecutive but no less exciting draws with more than 23.6 million tickets winning in smaller amounts. Specifically in the March 19 drawing, more than 2 million winning tickets were registered at various levels.

Mega Millions holds the record of having delivered five jackpots exceeding one billion dollars, across various states. Significant collections periodically remain in the states where lottery tickets are sold, supporting charitable causes and commissions from retailers.

The odds of winning this game remain: 1 in 24 for any prize and 1 in 302,575,350 for the coveted jackpot.

Drawings take place in Atlanta, Georgia every Tuesday and Friday at 11 pm Eastern Time. Each ticket costs $2 and is sold in 45 states, Washington, DC and the US Virgin Islands. It is possible to add the Megaplier for an extra dollar to multiply non-major prizes.