Mega Millions jackpot soars to $685 million in US

The lack of a winner of the jackpot of the Mega Millions drawing in the United States, held on Tuesday night, raised the jackpot to a juicy estimate of 685 million dollars, which will seek an owner again next Friday, March 8.

The lucky person could choose an annual payment of the total over 29 years or choose a single cash payment, in this case of 332.3 million dollars.

This Tuesday’s winning combination that had a prize pool of 650 million – being the seventh largest prize in the history of gambling – was: 2, 49, 50, 61, 70 and the additional 14.

The last time someone won the Mega Millions jackpot was Dec. 8 of last year, when two $394 million winning tickets were sold at a Chevron gas station in Encino, California.

Numbers that were winners this Tuesday (Megamillions.com)

If you want to participate in the Mega Millions drawings, they are played on Tuesdays and Fridays at 11 pm ET.

Despite the slim chance of winning, which is one in 302.6 million, players continue to buy tickets as the jackpot size increases.

Mega Millions began on August 31, 1996, but was then known as the Big Game. The first drawing was held on September 6, 1996, and six states participated: Georgia, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan and Virginia.

In Mega Millions, players must select six numbers from two groups: five numbers from 1 to 70 and one number from 1 to 25 (the golden Mega Ball). To win the jackpot, you must match all six winning numbers in the drawing that takes place every Tuesday and Friday at 11 pm Eastern Time.

The opportunity to purchase Mega Millions tickets is available at most gas stations and markets in 45 US states, in addition to the District of Columbia and the US Virgin Islands and costs two dollars. The places where it is not played are Alabama, Alaska, Hawaii, Nevada and Utah.

Federal and state taxes will also reduce the money collected, with deductions depending on the state where you live.

Eight states, including Florida, do not charge income taxes on lottery winnings. They are California, New Hampshire, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Washington and Wyoming.

Mega Millions is the only lottery game to have awarded four jackpots exceeding $1 billion: in 2018, 2021, 2022 and 2023.