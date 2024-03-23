Mega Millions lottery jackpot reaches $1.1 billion after another drawing without a winner

MONKS- The boat of the Mega Millions lottery reached an estimate of 1.1 billion dollars after, as in the last three months, no one matched the six winning numbers in the Friday night drawing.

The jackpot for Friday’s drawing was estimated at $977 million. The last time someone won the jackpot was on December 8, and the absence of a winner in the last 30 draws has allowed the jackpot to grow slowly week by week.

How to collect the Mega Millions

The 1.1 billion jackpot is for a single winner who chooses to collect it through an annuity over 30 years. Most of the winners opt for cash payment, which for next Tuesday’s draw is estimated at $525.8 million.

If any ticket matches the winning combination, it will receive the eighth highest prize in the history of the lottery in the country.

The other American lottery, Powerball, has accumulated a jackpot of 750 million dollars – 357.3 million in the case of cash payment – and its next drawing will be on Saturday night.

The odds of winning the Mega Millions jackpot are very low, at one in 302.6 million. Tickets cost two dollars and are sold in 45 states, Washington, DC, and the US Virgin Islands.

Source: AP