Mega strike in Franconia: This is the situation on the highways, roads and at train stations

Strike in Franconia: local and long-distance traffic comes to an almost complete standstill

large-scale Bus, train and plane cancellations

Among other things Greater Nuremberg, Bamberg and Würzburg areas affected

affected That’s how it is current situation in road traffic, at the train stations and at the airport

In francs is the Transport by trains, buses and planes at the Monday (March 27, 2023) largely come to a standstill. Since midnight has a nationwide warning strike several unions started. The outstanding amounts should be total last 24 hours. inFranken.de gives an overview of the regions affected by the mega strike, the current traffic situation on the roads and the Failures in local and long-distance traffic. Here you will also find information on whether commuters actually have to go to work during the public transport strike.

Update from March 27th, 2023, 11.48 a.m .: Public transport and long-distance traffic in Franconia paralyzed – commuters between Bamberg and Nuremberg are lucky in misfortune

The Platforms of the Bamberg train stationwhich is usually very busy on Monday mornings, are today swept empty. The loudspeaker announcements, which announce the cancellation of the trains every few minutes, only reach a few passers-by who are heading into the city center from the direction of Gartenstadt. who after Erlangen, Fürth or Nuremberg has to commute to worksince last Friday hasn’t been waiting on the platforms anyway, but on the station forecourt to get there by rail replacement service (SEV) to get to his destination.

Despite the collective bargaining strike SEV buses are still on the road between Bamberg and Nuremberg today. “I have to go to work in Erlangen. Because of the construction work, I would have had to take the bus anyway, but the strike makes no difference to me,” says a commuter who is waiting for the bus in the forecourt. “The train has these 95 percent of services to private companies awarded,” explains a VGN spokesman inFranken.de. These are not affected by the strike.

However, most of the bus route runs over the autobahn, which is why the transport association had refrained from aggressively communicating the alternative in advance, since here congestion was expected. However, if you want to take advantage of the offer, you can register currently via the VGN app inform, too big There have not been any delays here (as of 11 a.m.) so far came. The SEV buses didn’t seem hopelessly overcrowded in the morning either, but rather sparsely occupied, while what was happening on the busy street in front of the station was hardly different from other days.

Police surprised by the effects of the strike – this is the situation on the streets in Upper Franconia, Lower Franconia and Middle Franconia

This impression was also confirmed by the press office of German train on Monday morning. “Even if today’s EVG strike brought rail traffic to an almost complete standstill, the Quiet location at the train stations. The customers have followed DB’s recommendation to postpone their journeys today,” says a statement. Long-distance passengers could travel between March 26 and 28, 2023 use the booked ticket flexibly up to and including Tuesday, April 4, 2023, so the train. More information about “special goodwill” due to the rail and transport union strike Is there … here.





At the Police headquarters in Upper Franconia is one when looking at the traffic consequences of the strike positively surprised. “We don’t know exactly why, but it worked very well,” a spokeswoman for the bureau said inFranken.de. Instead of long traffic jams and many accidents, this Monday so far “nothing special given”.

In Middle Franconia be it in the morning to one “increased traffic” come, said a spokesman. “In rush hour it was a little more than usual, that feared chaos did not materializesays the police officer. Also bigger traffic jams in the Greater Nuremberg were therefore not reported. “The heavier traffic at the beginning calmed down quickly.” Similar is out Lower Franconia listen. “We cannot speak of an increase in police operations,” said the police headquarters. Also major traffic accidents didn’t exist. The air traffic is also on Monday affected by the strike – All departures were canceled at Nuremberg Airport.

First report from March 24th, 2023: Strike in Franconia – where is public transport affected on Monday?

Are affected by the unprecedented warning strike action of Long-distance, regional and S-Bahn services operated by Deutsche Bahn as well as others railway company. Verdi is also calling for work stoppages at several airports on and in local public transport in the federal states of Bavaria, Hesse, North Rhine-Westphalia, Baden-Württemberg, Saxony, Lower Saxony and Rhineland-Palatinate. The highway company is also said to be on strike, as is the water and shipping administration. The Deutsche Bahn completely stops long-distance traffic. Also in regional transport will “mostly not drive a train,” said the group. According to the announcement, the Länderbahn, which includes Alex, Oberpfalzbahn and Waldbahn in Bavaria, expected “almost complete standstill”. Also on the School lessons in Bavaria the strike on Monday will have an impact.

In Franconia, the following areas are affected by the strike:

Nuremberg Airport GmbH together with AirPart GmbH

Würzburger Strassenbahn GmbH with WSA Main/Aschaffenburg location

Verkehrsbetriebe Stadtwerke Schweinfurt GmbH with WSA Main location Schweinfurt

Transport company of the Stadtwerke Bamberg

Bayreuth transport company

VAG Verkehrs-Aktiengesellschaft Nuremberg

infra fürth Verkehr Service GmbH

Erlangen Stadtwerke Stadtverkehr GmbH

Autobahn maintenance depot Fischbach Autobahn GmbH

Otherwise, the following regions and companies in Bavaria are also affected:

Munich Airport (SGM, FMG, Aeroground, FMS)

Augsburg: AVG Verkehrs GmbH and ASG

Ingolstadt transport company

Transport company of the Stadtwerke Regensburg

Motorway maintenance depot Kempten

Motorway maintenance depots in Lower Bavaria

Transport companies Passau and Landshut

Autobahn GmbH of the federal government in Rosenheim, Munich and Lower Bavaria

WSA MDK in the Upper Palatinate, Lower Bavaria

According to the EVG, in addition to Deutsche Bahn, the Railway companies Transdev, AKN, Osthannoversche Eisenbahnen, erixx, vlexx, eurobahn as well as The state railway affected. “The all-day strike usually begins on the night of March 26/27 at midnight and ends at midnight,” both unions said. The warning strikes airports According to the trade unions, these relate to negotiations for public sector employees on the one hand, local negotiations for ground handling employees and nationwide negotiations for aviation security employees on the other.

Increased with the actions earnings the pressure for the third round of negotiations with the federal and local governments, which begins on Monday. Together with the civil servants’ association dbb, the union for the public sector is demanding 10.5 percent and at least 500 euros more Salary. The employers submitted an offer in the second round of negotiations at the end of February. Among other things, it includes a pay increase of five percent in two steps and one-off payments totaling 2,500 euros.