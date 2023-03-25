Megabasins of Sainte-Soline: the prefecture warns of the presence of “hundreds of radical individuals”

The prefect of Deux-Sèvres Emmanuelle Dubée invites peaceful demonstrators “to exercise the greatest caution” and to “dissociate themselves immediately from the troublemakers if abuses were to be committed.”

The warning comes directly from the authorities. In a press release published this Saturday morning, the prefecture of Deux-Sèvres, on the sidelines of the rallies organized this day in Sainte-Soline against the mega-basin project, warned of the presence of “several hundred radical individuals. “

According to the latest information, they would prepare “violent actions, on the sidelines of the current progression of the various processions, knowing knowingly that there may be many children in particular.”

In this same press release, the prefect, Emmanuelle Dubée, indicates that several thousand people are already converging on the neighboring town of Vanzay and invites “those who wish to demonstrate peacefully and as a family to be extremely careful.

Actions already on Friday

She invites the demonstrators to “dissociate themselves immediately from the troublemakers if abuses were to be committed.” Several EELV elected officials, such as Marine Tondelier, Yannick Jadot or David Cormand, as well as LFI elected officials, such as Clémence Guetté, Loïc Prud’homme or Gabriel Amard will be present on site this Saturday.

Friday, the prefect had already warned that “about 1,500 radical activists”, from France and abroad, could mingle with the demonstrators, who remained mostly peaceful in the fall.

Hundreds of them have already carried out “actions” on Friday afternoon, according to her, attacking two gendarmerie roadblocks and managing to briefly enter a TGV track. A simple “diversion” to allow the convoy of tractors to bypass the police device, according to the demonstrators.

Weapons were seized ahead of the rally – petanque balls, slingshots, slingshots, incendiary products, knives, axes, detailed the regional commander of the gendarmerie, Samuel Dubuis.