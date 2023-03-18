Megabridge of March 2023: how are the exits of the highways of Mexico

Users on social networks have reported that a group of protesters have closed the León-Irapuato highway, near Juárez , for an eviction of a property. We recommend taking alternate routes. CAPUFE reported that to consult this section it is recommended to dial 088 of the National Guard.

The agency Caminos y Puentes Federales de Ingresos y Servicios Conexos ( CAPUFE ), reported on an accident that occurred in the bypass cuernavaca , at kilometer 86 in the direction of Mexico City. The circulation in side rails was seriously affected, so they urged motorists to take their precautions.

Due to the presence of protesters, at km 283, on the highway Coatzacoalcos- Salina Cruz, Traffic has been closed in the sections from Tehuantepec towards Salina Cruz. Authorities continue to divert motorists.

On March 6, the Secretariat of Infrastructure, Communications and Transportation (SICT ) informed that the rate on the highways of the National Infrastructure Fund (FONDIN) would be adjusted, which increased by 7.82 percent.

Heavy traffic in Tlalpan

Vehicular influx is recorded on the busiest roads in Mexico City, towards the Cuernavaca exit as a viaduct Tlalpan and Peripheral Ring, especially in the “bottlenecks” when arriving in the Y area, to join the highway of the Federal Mexico Cuernavaca highway.

Heavy traffic on Av. Tlalpan from the subway General Anaya I did the exits.

Accident at the Cuautitlán Izcalli exit

A vehicular mishap was recorded at the height of Tepalcapa, at the exit of the Mexico-Queretaro highway, heading north. Security elements arrived at the scene. Take precautions against slow progress.

🚨⚠️📢 Vehicle accident on the Mexico-Querétaro highway, at the height of Tepalcapa, Cuautitlán Izcalli, northbound. pic.twitter.com/KgHE1EpXYj – Midpoint (@PuntoMedioEdo) March 18, 2023

Incident on the Zapotlanejo – Lagos de Moreno highway

On the 80D highway, San Miguel section in the direction of Lagos de Moreno, incidents are attended. Cars drive along the Alta lane.

Lagos de Moreno (Government of Mexico)

Weather conditions