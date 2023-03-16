Meghan Markle wants to relaunch her wellness blog “The Tig”

Alongside her podcast and her various activities, Meghan plans to relaunch the blog she had in 2014, before meeting Prince Harry.

Meghan the influencer is back. The Duchess of Sussex, whose podcast Archetype is currently on hiatus, is preparing to relaunch, according to the Anglo-Saxon media, the “lifestyle” blog, The Tigwhich she held in 2014, before meeting Prince Harry.

Le New York Post thus was able to consult a document filed with the United States Patent and Trademark Office, concerning a potentially revamped version of the website with articles and interviews on a variety of subjects.

Before entering the royal family, and having to stop in 2017, the American, then actress in the series Suits was already staging her life and her commitment there, signing a whole bunch of posts on what inspired and motivated her then.

The Tig, Meghan Markle’s blog, closed in 2017 © Screenshot

Between playlists and shopping ideas, addresses, cooking recipes… Meghan Markle distilled in The Tig, named after her favorite wine, Tignanello, like a good friend, her advice and her tastes. The future Duchess also spoke about her commitments and the causes that were dear to her.

“After nearly three wonderful years spent living this adventure with you, it’s time to say goodbye to The Tigwrote Meghan in the post announcing the closure of her blog, in 2017. What started as a passion project has turned into an incredible community of inspiration, support, fun and frivolity.

A competitor for Gwyneth Paltrow

According to Times, the Duchess would add some well-being tips to this recipe, her new favorite. Some media, like Mirrorthe Times and the Daily Mailargue that Meghan Markle, with this blog, intends to compete with the successful blog of American actress Gwyneth Paltrow, Goop.

In addition to a deal with publishing house Penguin Random House, which edited Harry’s memoirs earlier this year, and is due to publish the couple’s other works, Meghan and Harry have a deal with Spotify, which streams the Duchess’ podcast and with Netflix. The platform has already broadcast a documentary series on the couple’s life, as well as a documentary titled Lives to Lead: Leader at Heart.