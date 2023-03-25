Memory Day: thousands of people gathered in Plaza de Mayo in defense of democracy | THE TERRITORY news from Misiones

Friday March 24, 2023 | 9:29 p.m.

A multitude of militants and leaders of human rights, political and social organizations filled the Plaza de Mayo today to commemorate the National Day of Remembrance for Truth and Justice, on the 47th anniversary of the last civil-military coup.

In the central act, a document was read in which the organizations that called for the march affirmed: “47 years after the genocidal coup, let us build a homeland for the people, with Memory, Truth and Justice always.”

“We arrived marching with hundreds of flags from unions, student centers, women’s and diversity groups, social organizations and thousands of families with whom every March 24 we come to sow memory and shout presents,” it was indicated in the text read by different speakers at 6:00 p.m.

Along these lines, the document recalled that “the military was the executing arm of a coup by national and foreign corporations,” where there were more than “700 clandestine detention centers” where crimes against humanity were committed.

“Enforced disappearances, sexual crimes, imprisonment, theft of babies, fear installed in militarized factories and they had the propaganda of the corporate press that called the massacres ‘confrontations,'” they listed. And they detailed that there were “1,115 convictions for crimes against humanity, 550 accused and 20 fugitives.”

In turn, they affirmed that the dictatorship that began on March 24, 1976 had the objective of not only “using terror to discipline the people” but also “increasing the foreign debt by more than 300%,” a situation that “benefited to the main economic groups.

Despite going through 40 uninterrupted years of democracy, the signatory organizations assured that there are “the same economic groups” that continue to “cause the same hunger with judicial complicity that persecutes and imprisons popular leaders.”

“We will continue to take care of this democracy in Argentina and throughout the Patria Grande always. When we do so, we are honoring the memory of those who fought for a just, free and sovereign homeland,” said the president of the Plaza de Mayo Grandmothers Association, Estela de Carlotto, reading the end of the statement from above the stage in the middle of the historic square.

Along these lines, Carlotto called for “the practices of hate speech and denialism to end” and alluded to the sayings of former President Mauricio Macri: “How to call the search for Memory, Truth and Justice a job.” “We came out of the silence and we are never going back,” he shot.

In addition, the president of Abuelas remarked that the “people have the right to have a Judiciary that we can call Justice” and that “it is not a branch of corporations.” “We want a happy town and for that there must be bread and work,” she maintained.

After Carlotto, a short video was projected in which the leader of the Mothers of Plaza de Mayo Founding Line Taty Almeyda harangued the thousands present: “They have not defeated us. Because they were, will be and will always be present. Let’s shout very loudly 30,000 detainees and missing persons present.”

The document was signed by Grandmothers of Plaza de Mayo, Mothers of Plaza de Mayo Founding Line, Relatives of the Disappeared and Detained for Political Reasons, HIJOS Capital, Permanent Assembly for Human Rights, Permanent Assembly for Human Rights La Matanza, Good Memory Association , Center for Legal and Social Studies, and the North Zone Memory, Truth and Justice Commission.

The Center for Legal and Social Studies (CELS), the Memory, Truth and Justice Commission in the North Zone, Relatives and Companions of the 12 of the Holy Cross, the Argentine Historical and Social Memory Foundation, the Argentine League for Human Rights and the Ecumenical Movement also joined. for Human Rights.

Among those present around the stage were the grandmother from Plaza de Mayo Buscarita Roa and the recovered grandchildren Horacio Pietragalla Corti, Victoria Donda, Manuel Gonçalves, Mabel Careaga, Charly Pisoni and Victoria Montenegro.

“It fills us with hope, it motivates us, that there are still thousands and thousands of Argentines who take this March 24 not only as a day to commemorate, to honor the 30,000, but also to defend democracy,” he told Télam. the referent of HIJOS Capital, Carlos Pisoni, who led the classic blue flag with the face of all the detained-disappeared.

Earlier, at 4:00 p.m., representatives of the Memory, Truth and Justice Meeting read from the same stage a document in which they repudiated “State terrorism” that “disappeared, tortured and murdered thousands of popular militants” and questioned “the anti-right rights”.

“We will continue fighting because we mothers have received the voices of our sons and daughters who tell us ‘mom, keep going, put your arms down,” said Nora Cortiñas, a leader of the Mothers of Plaza de Mayo Fundadora Line, from the stage.

There, Cortiñas also called for “the freedom” of the social leader Milagro Sala, imprisoned in Jujuy for seven years, and questioned the interference of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) in the country’s economy.

Political, social, union and left-wing organizations joined the demonstration, which gathered in various points in downtown Buenos Aires and marched to the historic square in different columns.

From 2:00 p.m., militants from different organizations and unions such as the General Confederation of Labor (CGT), Central de Trabajadores de Argentina (CTA), La Garganta Poderosa, Polo Obrero (PO), Coordinator against Police and Institutional Repression arrived on Avenida de Mayo (Correpi) and the Argentine Commission for Human Rights (CADHU).

At the same time, members of the Teachers Union Association (AGD), Ademys, La Dignidad Popular Movement, Argentine Federation of National Universities Workers (FATUN), Argentine Television Union, Audiovisual, Interactive and Data Services (Satsaid) and People’s Ombudsman.

Also taking part in the march were the Center for Legal and Social Studies (CELS), the Memory, Truth and Justice Commission in the North Zone, Relatives and Companions of the 12 of Santa Cruz, the Argentine Historical and Social Memory Foundation, the Argentine League for Human Rights and the Ecumenical Movement for Human Rights.

Meanwhile, the La Cámpora group arrived at Plaza de Mayo around 5:00 p.m. with a large column of militants and referents – some 90,000 according to the organization – who made a caravan from the headquarters of the former ESMA, in the Núñez neighborhood.

“Democracy lives with the people inside, lives with the people participating, debating and arguing in the spaces; if a few enlightened great men of the country do not come together who believe they know everything and then do not solve anything,” said Máximo Kirchner in an interview broadcast on the YouTube channel of La Cámpora.

For their part, left-wing social and political organizations arrived at noon from Congress, after marching together with the Memory, Truth and Justice Meeting Coordinator with the slogans “Against impunity yesterday and today” and “For trial and punishment against all the military, civil and ecclesiastical leaders of the last dictatorship and the repression and criminalization of social protest today”.

On the other hand, a sector of the demonstration continued, after reading the document, to the Palace of Courts to request the resignation of the members of the Supreme Court of Justice.

“Enough of this undemocratic power, we call on everyone to go to court once the reading of the document is finished,” read the statement of the central act.

The political space Les Jóvenes called to mobilize after the traditional march to “request the resignation” of the high court judges, whom they accuse of “destroying democracy.”