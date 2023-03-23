Men of War II, the perfect strategy for the second world war | proof | Game Division

Sono passati ben 14 anni da men of war, highly strategic in real time sviluppato dal team ukraino Best Way, che per diverso tempo has sfornato videogiochi strategici di livello importante e amatissimi dai fan del genere. Dopo tutto this time, attend if a follow-up was not certainly unknown, but finally we were prompt to experiment with a new strategy Men of War III follow both signs that your PC will be released in the course of 2023 and that you will soon see the multiplayer tech test your SteamPiù precisely from March 23 to 27.

say recent We had the opportunity to participate in a Men of War II gameplay session with the sviluppo team, testing some modality and a series of fazioni that saranno available in the complete game. Vi sottolineo già da ora che ciò che ho giocato mi ha convindo, nella hope di poter presto vedere il prodotto finite, testing così all the funzionalità di gameplay che sono davvero numerosissime and utili ai fini delle partite stesse.

Men of War II, the strategy is here

Men of War II is a video game of strategy in real time where the control of the map and the positioning of the group are fundamental to help the team nemico survive. Al netto di ciò, the mechanics are variable and if they diversify the second of the sceltic fazione (dai tedeschi, ai russi, fino agli americani) and the type of plotone used as fanteria, carri armati or artiglieria

To enjoy the test 100%, I will prove if the fanteria is armed with cars and artiglieria and can guarantee that the gameplay changes totally for some of the scelti plots, it is enough to consider that in the finite product the typology of quests will not be possible for many più e disporranno di diversi mezzi, tutti historically riprodotti with a maniacal cure.

At ogni inizio partita and also during è possibile schierare a serie di truppe appartenenti al plotone scelto, ogni truppa has a cost in termini di punti che possono essere recuperati con il tempo. This is clearly voluntarily fatto apposta to avoid sending the macello to our unit, it will infatti stare attention to avoid bruciare quickly and our punti battaglia and will save even one uomo of fanteria può essere essenziale to win the game.

Mano a mano che il match prosegue si sbloccano altri due livelli di richiesta truppe, consentendoci di chiamare uomini e veicoli più incisivi. Tuttavia is aware that one single unit has suoi pro e contro, for farvi an example a Tiger tedesco è un caro armato eccezionale, in degree of easily disintegrate any mezzo corazzato, but is also quite slow and can be easily stirred by essere distrutto or even just prisoner in possession of the force avversarie.

Abbiamo poi bombardamenti e altre meccaniche di supporto che richiedono punti dedicati, ma ciò che è importante è sfruttare le habilità di ogni singola truppa che sfruttiamo. Gli uomini a piedi possono creare trenchee para proteggersi meglio dai colpi nemici, while the artiglierie possono bombardare in maniera ad area con le “nebbia di guerra” e awaiting distruggere qualche unità nemica.

The possibility of approccio, quindi, are infinitedall’avanzamento nelle case dei fucilieri per barricarsi al lancio di fumogeni per cercariare di accerchiare delle mitragliatrici fisse: tutto sta alla scelta del giocatore e soprattutto sta nella comunicazione di squadra.

Anche gli ambienti sono utili visto che i colpi reagiscono en base all’altezza o a ostacolo davanti, così come diventa interessante sfruttare la nebbia di guerra per “mimetizzarsi” dietro a albero o un edificio, così da attaccare per primi senza che gli altri If Rendano conto da dove I am stati colpiti.

Other than automatic attachments, of course, it is also possible to use a manual sight camera, useful in particular with cars and armatis, which consents to collapsing with greater accuracy of the nemiche group, but also renders vulnerable since we do not have a complete vision of the atmosphere.

Unique modality

In the company of one sviluppatore I played against a colleague of mine and another member of the software house testing the modalities that I would also try during the tech test of these days. The cousin is the classic modalità of Men of War, combat And it consists in destroying the più high number of groups of the adversary squad in the limited time. Como escritto poc’anzi si tratta di un typologia di gioco classica easily comprehensible per tutti e giocabile fino a massimo di cinque giocatori per squadra. In this case, the two teams are schierati in a symmetrical manner with some soldiers in control of the IA that work to support our nostri gruppi d’offesa. Spesso deventa a war of logos, poiché I will lose a truppa può means I will lose the game and it will happen that there seems to be attention to avoid not esagerare nei rush, since i nemici potrebbero benissimo piazzare gruppi d’artiglieria.

The second modality proves Front Line, che tra tutte è quelle che più mi ha divertito. Always position yourself in a symmetrical manner, the two squads should be contenders on the intera mappa di gioco; chi riesce a conquistare più metri vince a fine tempo limite. In this case, the coordination with my own company is essential, if possible, if we try to defend the zone to avoid that the nemici advance and all this time I will conquer the most possible ground, which is not easy. I have found an amusing anecdote in which my company was risky to infiltrate with a soldier of soldiers and walking was risky to obtain a beautiful po’ of occupied territory, while defending with the unghie and with the teeth of our zone with him. artiglieria.

The third modality is invece Incursion, quest’ultima is very similar to the Front Line seen previously but the two teams are positioned in an asymmetrical manner and this means that while one squad must defend, the other must attack. Lo scopo è che il team che capre il territorio non deve farsi schiacciare dall’altro fino al tempo limite. Many of the Front Line tattica seen that they want to concentrate if they only attack or defend and I hope that if they will return in critical situations from both parties, poiché and nemici sow do not finish mai.

A technically impeccable campo di battaglia?

Lo ammetto, nonostante sia stato fatto un ottimo lavoro di design degli ambientifrom the visual point of view, forse if you can see anything in più, even if the general impact is good and all other che insoddisfacente.

Ho riscontrato qualche piccolo bug e glitch che mi bloccavano le unità o scomparivano alberi improvvisamente, ma si tratta di piccolezze di cui gli sviluppatori sono già a conoscenza e che proabilmente risolveranno con lo sviluppo.

For the rest, the title rotated smoothly in Quad-HD all at ultra at 144fps with mine 3070Ti, but I don’t really have a particular problem when it comes to fluidity.

pulling the somme

Men of War II promises to take all the quality of the first chapter and evolve in a new episode rich in content and soprattutto quality. From the purely strategic point of view, the title sows curate nei minimi particularari and seppur now come now resulting from the piccoli bugs and glitches, sono abbastanza calm nel ritenere che tutte this “criticità” verranno probably laughed with the official release, soprattutto now che stiamo per entrere nel vivo dei test multiplayer. If seven passionate about the Second World War and attend to one strategic time in real time tatically realistic, now this Second Men of War II is certainly da tenere d’occhio.