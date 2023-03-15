Mental health or high salary? This is how centennials choose, according to a study

Currently, it is estimated that there are 2.4 billion centennials worldwide, a figure that represents 32 percent of the world’s population.

In Mexico, the centennials They currently comprise about eight percent of the total population.

A study reveals that 70 percent of consumers today prefer those brands that practice sustainability.

Experts say that young centennials are changing the work culture, where high salaries and mental health play an important role in joining the market.

It is no longer a secret that the target audience for brands is the so-called Generation Z, that is, young people between the ages of 16 and 24, who are part of a culture in which social networks play an essential role in their way of relating to the world.

On the other hand, the so-called “centennials” are also promoters of highly relevant issues, such as caring for the planet, diversity, inclusion, among others that are already on the main agenda of brands.

In this sense, today’s young consumers are looking for those brands that are concerned about caring for the environment. A study prepared by American Chemistry Council (ACC) y Frontier Group reveals that 70 percent of consumers today prefer those brands that practice sustainability and, of course, caring for the planet in all its aspects.

Mental health or high salary? This is how they choose centennialsaccording to study

Over the years, there has been talk about the importance of physical and mental health care, which is why World Mental Health Day is celebrated every year as a kind of reminder that, in turn, works to raise awareness among the general population about one of the biggest problems of recent times.

In that sense, according to the Ipsos Global Health Monitor 2022it should be noted that, in recent years, in Latin America the issue of mental health has become one of the most urgent to address in various sectors, a concern that grew significantly as a result of the arrival of the pandemic.

Ipsos carried out a survey of 23,500 people from 34 countries (six of them from Latin America), pointing out that it is in Chile where there is currently the greatest concern for mental health, while, in contrast, Mexico, of the six Latin American countries, is the one with the lowest percentage (15 percent), an alarming figure if we consider that it is also one of the most affected by Covid-19.

Now, a recent study talks about how centennials are greatly changing the work culture in different countries. This is how the report details it Deloitte Global 2022 Gen Z & Millennial Survey, which highlights that, for those born between 1995 and 2005, learning opportunities or the possibility of growing and progressing in a company are priorities for young people. More specifically, the report indicates that:

“The reality is that, even though it is a very important value for the youngest, salary is not the main one. Of course, economic expectations are relevant, but they are not the only ones and, in most cases, they are even less relevant than work-life balance, flexibility and social purpose“.

Undoubtedly, we are talking about a moment in which young people are shaping a new culture that, like all, has its own challenges and challenges, as well as its contradictions; however, there are issues of great importance that require in-depth analysis for the future.

