Mental health wins an Oscar

Brendan Fraser won the Oscar in the category of best leading actor for his role in “La Ballena”.

Brendan’s emotion was really special and how could it not be? The actor managed to rise to the top of the academy after suffering from deep depression for a long period of time.

When talking about health, dresses, jewelry and accessories go to another plane. Many corporate and personal brands have been speaking out over the past few years to remove the stigma of mental illness.

Among the 5 most successful campaigns are:

1. P&G “Mental burden” campaign, which addresses the pressure exerted, especially on women, by housework.

2. Lancôme with his campaignLife is beautiful” whose objective is for consumers to reflect on happiness.

3. BUPA with its campaign “What is normal?” which emphasizes that all emotions and sensations are valid.

4. Sprite with its campaign “You are not alone” that communicates that feeling alone is a feeling that many people experience and the brand shows empathy by opening communication channels through social networks.

5. Selena Gomez is a clear example of openness to talk about topics that were previously silent or taboo. The actress has openly declared that she suffers from bipolar disorder and has launched several campaigns to continue to encourage support for many people. One of her most successful marketing campaigns is titled “your words matter” to raise awareness about the importance of using the right words, in terms of mental health, and the negative impact that not doing so can cause.

Although there is still a long way to go, it all adds up and the fact that Brendan Fraser has been awarded is congruent proof that mental illnesses can be treated by medical specialists.

So I conclude that, beyond his extraordinary performance in “The Whale”, Fraser achieved an even more significant achievement, she is an example of self-improvement and healing.