MEPs demand freedom and democracy for Cuba

MADRID.- A group of 34 MEPs urged the High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Joseph Borrell to adopt concrete measures within the framework of the Dialogue and Cooperation Agreement with Cuba, The purpose is to advance towards the democratization of the island and achieve the release of those detained for political reasons.

Through a statement, MEPs of various political orientations supported the efforts of the relatives of political detainees, who demand the release of all those deprived of liberty for political reasons. Likewise, they call on the Cuban regime to consider any legal action that leads to the immediate release of said prisoners and puts an end to the harassment against their relatives.

This request is presented on the occasion of the visit to the European Parliament of the Cuban Observatory for Human Rights (OCDH) and is based on the perception that the commitments contained in the framework of relations with Cuba have not been fulfilled by the Cuban regime.

Urgent measures

In this context, the urgent need to adopt concrete measures that promote a transition towards a fully democratic state on the island is highlighted, including the holding of plural and free elections, as well as unrestricted respect for human rights and individual freedoms.

The MEPs also highlight the growing phenomenon of “social violence” and migration as responses to the difficult socioeconomic situation in Cuba, characterized by inflation, shortages of medicines and the deterioration of essential public services. These problems, they argue, are the result of a structural crisis and the lack of political will on the part of the Cuban regime to implement the necessary changes.

The letter has the signature of prominent political representatives, including members of the Popular Party, Ciudadanos, VOX, and the Basque Nationalist Party (PNV), among others. Among them are names such as Leopoldo López Gil, Gabriel Mato, Antonio López Istúriz, Javier Zarzalejos, José Ramón Bauzá, María Soraya Rodríguez, Jorge Buxadé, and Izaskun Bilbao.

Source: With information from Europa Press