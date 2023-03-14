Merca2.0 Podcast, hosted by Alvaro Rattinger and Eddy Warman

Merca2.0 launches its new podcast focused on marketing issues, trends and current news. The program is conducted by Alvaro Rattinger, CEO of Merca2.0 and Eddy Warmanjournalist. This first season will be sponsored by Milenium Group, renowned communication, marketing and public relations agency in Latin America.

In each episode, the hosts will analyze the latest trends in marketing and discuss the most relevant industry news. In addition, important events and news in the world of marketing will be discussed, such as product launches, changes in social media algorithms, and new regulations.

The podcast will also feature interviews with CEOs, CMOs, marketing experts, and thought leaders, who will share their experiences and knowledge to help listeners improve their marketing skills. marketing.

The first episode of the first season of the Merca2.0 podcast will be broadcast on Thursday, March 23 in YouTubeSpotify and Amazon Music, in which they will accompany us Edgar Osuna, KTSA HR Director and Sebastian Barros, Global Key Account in North Latam and the Caribbean at Ericssonwhere they will talk about: “Artificial intelligence platforms: Risks and challenges for employment”.

Do not miss every Thursday a new chapter of the first season of the Merca2.0 podcast and stay up to date with the latest marketing trends and strategies, and learn from marketing experts.