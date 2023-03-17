Mercado Libre will invest 1.6 billion dollars in Mexico in 2023

Mexico City.- The electronic commerce giant Mercado Libre will invest 1.6 billion dollars in Mexico this year, mainly to continue expanding its logistics network, but also to continue increasing the penetration of its financial services.

This is a new record figure for the company of Argentine origin, which exceeds the 1,475 million pesos invested last year by almost 10 percent.

Without specifying details, David Geisen, director of Mercado Libre in Mexico, pointed out that the firm seeks to open more distribution centers in the country, mainly to improve connectivity in states that are far from the downtown area, where the company already has four .

In an interview, he revealed one of the main challenges for the company is finding the right places to install said infrastructure, since it must be practically tailored to their needs.

He added that it will also seek to expand the last-mile logistics network, since currently the 70 warehouses it has in the country to manage the merchandise that leaves its six distribution centers in Mexico are already operating at their maximum capacity.

He added that the investment will also be used to continue adding new users and to continue increasing the placement of credit through its financial arm Mercado Pago, both to entrepreneurs and to consumers of its platform.