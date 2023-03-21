Mercato Man City: a big offer for Guimaraes?

14h32 – Man City: a big offer for Guimaraes? 14h09 – PSG: Lahm criticizes Verratti 1:54 p.m – Juve: Rabiot, the C1 or the start? 13h44 – PSG: P. Lahm – “a luxury store” 1:21 p.m – Sville: Sampaoli’s farewell 13h01 – PSV: the fan who hit Dmitrovic banned for 40 years 12h50 – PSG: MU, Buffon’s biggest regret 12h16 – Monaco: Man Utd places its pawns for Disasi! 11h56 – Norway: hard blow for Hland 11h33 – Milan: Zlatan very clear about his future 11h12 – Spain: The Norman confirms his choice 10h58 – Miscellaneous: end clap for Adebayor (official) 10h49 – Sville: it’s over for Sampaoli (official) 10h38 – Reims: Still in the sights of West Ham! 10h17 – Palace: Hodgson’s return confirmed (official) 09h55 – EdF: a doubt about the future of Griezmann 09h29 – PSG: Luis Fernandez wonders about Campos 08h56 – EdF: Mbapp captain, Lizarazu valid 08h43 – Palace: Vieira’s successor approaching 07h59 – EdF: Mbapp named captain of the Blues 20/03 – Tottenham: Tale to the exit 20/03 – Lyon: Aulas wants ASSE in Ligue 1 20/03 – Sville: Sampaoli’s successor found? 20/03 – PSG: Malcom still targeted 20/03 – Miscellaneous: Gattuso’s Call of the Foot 20/03 – Lille : commotion crbrale pour Weah 20/03 – Tottenham: Kane fix price 20/03 – Athletic : Kondogbia en grande difficult 20/03 – Real: Asensio’s message 20/03 – PSG: Rothen attacks Galtier! 20/03 – Lyon: Aulas still dreams of Benzema 20/03 – VIDEO: the reunion of the Blues 20/03 – Nice : Ramsey sent Ratcliffe “passionn” 20/03 – Bara: two injured after the Clasico 20/03 – Brighton: possible departure for De Zerbi? 20/03 – MF poll: City, the number 1 favorite in LdC! 20/03 – Lens: OM, Samba’s confession 20/03 – Lyon: Aulas has hope with the Coupe de France 20/03 – Man City : Hland, Haller tacle Guardiola 20/03 – OM : Sanchez, Guy tempre 20/03 – Tottenham: Tale forced to explain 20/03 – Dortmund: Reus persists for his future 20/03 – EdF: Deschamps wants to respect Varane 20/03 – EdF: Giroud replacing? It’s possible 20/03 – EdF: Rabiot-Upamecano, the good points of DD 20/03 – EdF: Deschamps sees the progress of Kolo Muani 20/03 – EdF: Maignan confirmed as number 1 20/03 – EdF: Mbapp out of control? DD surprised 20/03 – Fulham: Mitrovic risque gros 20/03 – Man Utd: a second offer from the Qataris 20/03 – PSG: Paganelli feels a Galtier bout 20/03 – OM: Lopez admits to the chance 20/03 – Algeria: Belmadi did not watch the World Cup 20/03 – Sville: Sampaoli bientt vir? 20/03 – EdF: Samba has always believed in it 20/03 – Tottenham: Conte, departure expected by the group 20/03 – OM: the press covers Sanchez with lodges 20/03 – Roma: Mourinho warmed up with Lotito! 20/03 – Dortmund : Bellingham, Liverpool en difficult 20/03 – OM: the title, Guendouzi does not dream 20/03 – Real: Hermel can’t find Benzema 20/03 – Bara: Roberto flirts with Messi 20/03 – PSG: Galtier maintained for the end of the season? 20/03 – Real : 0/10, AS dzingue Benzema ! 20/03 – OM: Veretout underlines the impact of Sanchez 20/03 – VIDEO: Vinicius, shameful song of the Blaugrana 20/03 – Coffin : Xavi recadre Ancelotti ! 20/03 – PSG: Messi, like the shadow of a doubt… 20/03 – Real: Ancelotti doubts about offside 20/03 – PSG: Galtier speaks about his future 20/03 – OM: Tudor lucky to have Sanchez 20/03 – Reims: Still’s little joke 20/03 – Bara: Xavi proud of his players 20/03 – OM: Tudor pays tribute to Rongier 19/03 – EdF : Guendouzi rest dtermin 19/03 – Real: Ancelotti not fatalistic 19/03 – Bara: the title, smells good for Busquets 19/03 – Bara: Kessi does not ignite 19/03 – OM: Tudor favors the legs 19/03 – Reims: end of the incredible series! 19/03 – Real: Courtois no longer believes in it too much 19/03 – L1: the ranking of scorers 19/03 – Reims: Abdelhamid’s mea culpa 19/03 – Spec. : Bara 2-1 Real (fini) 19/03 – Ita. : Juve surprises Inter! 19/03 – OM: Veretout liked the solidity 19/03 – L1: the complete classification 19/03 – L1: Reims 1-2 Marseille (finished) 19/03 – VIDEO: Vinicius provokes the csc d’Araujo! 19/03 – Algeria: Belmadi explains himself for Aouar 19/03 – Montpellier : Wahi a impressionn P. Gastien 19/03 – Rennes: Genesio black beast of PSG! 19/03 – PSG: Galtier saw resignation 19/03 – It. : Lazio offers the derbies against Roma! 19/03 – L1: Reims-Marseille, line-ups 19/03 – Esp. : Bara-Real, the compositions 19/03 – Alles. : le Bayern chute Leverkusen ! 19/03 – The. (Cpe) : Man Utd reverses Fulham 19/03 – Rennes: Mandanda’s warning 19/03 – PSG: Vitinha – “it’s not PSG” 19/03 – L1: Paris SG 0-2 Rennes (finished) 19/03 – Lorient: joined by Nice, Le Bris positive 19/03 – EdF: Disasi and Todibo call! (official) 19/03 – EdF: Wesley Fofana towards a package 19/03 – EdF : Disasi will replace Saliba 19/03 – L1 : Paris SG 0-1 Rennes (mi-tps) 19/03 – PSG: a falling out with Messi? Galtier responds 19/03 – Ita. : Naples droule face au Torino ! 19/03 – Ang. : Arsenal are sweeping, Don’t shine! 19/03 – L1: Troyes 2-2 Brest (finished) 19/03 – L1: Nice 1-1 Lorient (finished) 19/03 – L1: Strasbourg 2-0 Auxerre (finished) 19/03 – L1: Montpellier 2-1 Clermont (finished) 19/03 – Only : Villa fan du duo Pedri-Gavi 19/03 – L1: Paris SG-Rennes, line-ups 19/03 – Montpellier : sa rputation, The Zakarian agac 19/03 – Esp. : Betis remains in the race for the Top 4 19/03 – Ajaccio: Barreto accuses the blow 19/03 – Monaco: Fofana only retains victory 19/03 – L1 : AC Ajaccio 0-2 Monaco (finish)

