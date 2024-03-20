Mercedes Mil, about Alves: If you pay a million euros you can violate

The liberacin of Dani Alves after payment of a deposit of one million euros has left different reactions in the different levels of society. To the indignation of the former Minister of Equality, Irene Montero, has been added the disappointment of the victim’s lawyer, Ester García, and the cold water that her client has suffered.

It has been difficult for me to explain it to her, because the feeling that she and I believe that all of society has is one of impunity important. All the efforts that many professionals have made have told me that they have been of no use. She is going to continue fighting, but for her it has been a bucket of cold water. Above all, I cannot give you an explanation in legal terms, because I cannot find one, García declared at the doors of the Barcelona Court.

This feeling of impunity that the lawyer speaks of is shared by other personalities who have not hesitated to speak out on the subject. Mercedes Mil, fixed on all types of controversies and without mincing words when it comes to giving her opinion, has been very direct on her Instagram account: If you pay a million euros you can rape, he has written.

The money trail

The two amounts that have appeared throughout the trial against Dani Alves have been considered insufficient by the private prosecution. In the first instance, the sentence of the Provincial Court of Barcelona considerably reduced the former soccer player’s sentence as there was compensation for the damage worth 150,000 euros. In the eyes of the fiscalthe sum was insufficient, since they do not consider it proven that 150,000 euros had been deposited into the Court’s account so that they could be delivered to the victim regardless of the final result of the procedure.

Although Alves’s assets are supposedly seized, the bail he will have to pay also seemed like little money to García. This parameter has been one of those that Judge Luis Belest has taken into account to cast a dissenting vote against the decision of his two colleagues to release Alves. Furthermore, according to La Vanguardia and The victim’s lawyer has confirmed, Neymar’s father will pay the million euros that, predictably, will be deposited on Thursday morning for the Brazilian to leave Brians 2 fourteen months after his entry.