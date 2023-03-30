Mercedes shows first teaser image of electric Maybach

Mercedes plans to present its first all-electric Maybach soon. A concept vehicle provides a first foretaste.

Mercedes has already caused a sensation in the past with its upscale electric cars. Now one should electric Maybach “Redefining luxury”, as the German automaker puts it. A first Teaser Image Mercedes has already published this. But only the rough ones can be put on it Bodywork lines recognize. Otherwise, the Maybach is still well covered under a cloth.

Teaser image for the electric Mercedes-Maybach © Mercedes-Benz AG

presentation in April As part of Auto Shanghai in China, 17. April at 14:00 (CEST) the cloth removed and the electric Mercedes-Maybach EQS SUV presents. There was already a foretaste of the luxury electric car in 2021, when Mercedes presented a study of the Maybach.

Technical details Technically, the Mercedes-Maybach EQS will share the platform with other electric cars from the Stuttgart automaker. Like the Mercedes EQE and the EQS, the electric Maybach will also be at the EVA2 platform build up. From this some can be said technical details guess. The strongest model built on the same platform has a performance of 560 kW (761 PS). It is possible that Mercedes will get a little more horsepower out of the platform for the Maybach. The car is to be driven by 2 permanent magnet synchronous machines (PSMs). Um den power consumption to be able to lower, one of these motors should be able to be switched off while driving.

