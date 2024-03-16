Messi again out of an MLS game

The Argentinian Lionel Messi which should have come out in the second half of the match between Inter Miami y Nashville due to the second leg of the round of 16 of the Concachampions, he suffers from a micromuscular injury in his right leg, as confirmed by the studies carried out.

The world champion was ruled out to face DC United in the MLS on Saturday. Will he get to play the next friendlies with the Argentine team?

His change was due to an injury issue that could compromise his participation with the Argentina National Team during the next FIFA Date at the end of March since, according to a report published by TN, it would be a discomfort in the hamstring.

Picsart_24-03-14_12-14-20-105.jpg Lionel Messi of Inter Miami advances with the ball in the match against Nashville SC for the round of 16 of the CONCACAF Champions Cup, Wednesday, March 13, 2024, in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. AP /Michael Laughlin

“After a subsequent medical evaluation, it has been determined that the captain has suffered a small injury to the hamstring of his right leg,” Inter Miami said in the report to which the aforementioned media had access.

Although it was later confirmed that Messi is not tornhis evolution will be key to knowing if he will be present in the FIFA friendlies that the team led by Lionel Scaloni will face against The Savior y Costa Rica. There is still nothing confirmed about whether he will be able to play or not.