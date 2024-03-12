Messi, Anatoma’s dog from a fall who stole hearts in the scars

LOS ANGELES.- After moments of uncertainty, Messi dog s attended the scar and even applauded. It was in doubt whether the star revelation of Anatomy of a fall (Anatomy of a each) by Justine Triet had been left out of the ceremony, but just a few minutes after the opening monologue of Jimmy Kimmel On Sunday night, the camera showed the 7-year-old Border Collie in a prime seat next to an aisle near the stage.

Their participation was achieved thanks to a bit of cinematic magic.

Associated Press photographer Chris Pizzello said that about 45 minutes before the ceremony, as guests began to enter the Dolby Theater, they filmed Messi for the image that was edited and used as an audience reaction shot.

Messi’s participation in the Oscars

As for his clapping paws, the photographer said that a member of the production team helped make that memorable frame happen with fake paws captured in a Pizzello photograph in which one of the worker’s hands can be seen.

But apparently Messi was not in the theater during the gala.

Maybe he snuck out early to relax and watch her on screen. Although the dog was not nominated for any Oscars, he has been a fixture during awards season, stealing the spotlight at every stop, including the Oscar nominees luncheon, where he shared moments with Ryan Gosling and Billie Eilish. .

Messi was awarded the Palm Dog at the 2023 edition of the Cannes Film Festival.

A representative for the dog actor did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

FUENTE: AP