Messi and Inter Miami fight to advance to the quarterfinals in the Concacaf Cup

MEXICO.- With the challenge of breaking the equality achieved in the first leg, Lionel Messi and his Inter Miami They will collide in midweek with Nashville, in one of the revenge duels of the round of 16 series of the 2024 Concacaf Champions Cup.

Last Thursday, the Florida team came from behind to draw 2-2 in their visit to Nashville at the Geodis Park stadium.

Messi and Uruguayan Luis Suárez contributed goals in the second half to save Inter Miami from defeat.

“We had a reward for patience that leaves us well prepared for the second game, which will be just as tough and even,” said Argentine Gerardo Martino, technical director of Inter Miami, ahead of the second leg.

Luis Suarez.jpg Inter Miami forward Luis Suarez (9) walks past Orlando City defender Robin Jansson (6) as he celebrates after scoring his team’s second goal during the first half of an MLS soccer match, Saturday March 2, 2024, in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. AP/Rebecca Blackwell

Inter will be home in the closing of this tie, on Wednesday at Chase Stadium, in Fort Lauderdale.

Beyond Inter Miami:

On Tuesday, in Mexican territory, two ties that are tied without goals between two teams from Mexico against two American rivals will be resolved.

Pachuca will host the Philadelphia Union and the Tigres will host Orlando City. Both Mexican teams will appear with the defeat they suffered last weekend in the local league.

“Philadelphia is a great team,” acknowledged Guillermo Almada, Uruguayan technical director of Pachuca, and noted that “they are going to be a very difficult rival.”

There are five teams that have one foot in the next round after having won their first legs: the Mexicans América and Monterrey, the Americans New England Revolution and Columbus Crew and the Herediano of Costa Rica.

The New England Revolution had the largest advantage: 4-0 at home over Alajuelense of Costa Rica. The American team will travel to Central America to seal its place in the quarterfinals at the Alejandro Morera Soto stadium, in Alajuela, on Thursday.

In a new episode of the Mexican soccer classic, Guadalajara will try to rise from the 3-0 defeat they suffered against América, on Wednesday at the Azteca stadium in Mexico City.

Faced with the obligation of the ‘Chivas’ of Guadalajara to beat the ‘Águilas’ of América by three or more goals, the Argentine technical director Fernando Gago announced that “we will go out to find the goals one by one, not to try to win from the first minute.”

Herediano will be in Paramaribo on Wednesday, with a 2-0 advantage over RobinHood.

The Columbus Crew and Monterrey will try to take advantage of the 1-0 leads they have over Houston Dynamo and Cincinnati, respectively.

Source: AFP