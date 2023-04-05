Messi rejected the offer from Saudi Arabia and the networks remember Cristiano

In almost a fact that Lionel Messi will not continue in Paris Saint-Germain -see the cover of L’Equipe- and other franchises are signing up to have him. From Saudi Arabia came a stratospheric offer for Leo. Al Hilal, the team led by Ramón Díaz and who comes from being runner-up to Real Madrid in the Club World Cup, offered 400 million euros per season.

From the environment of the 10 world champion they thanked and assured that the intention is to continue competing in the elite of world football, with Barcelona as the objective.

