Messi’s Argentina sets clashes against African teams in Asia

BUENOS AIRES.- The selection of Argentina in football will play two friendly matches next March in China ante Nigeria y Ivory Coast, announced the Argentine Football Association (AFA) on its official website.

The team led by Lionel Scaloni will face Nigeria at the Olympic Sports Center stadium in the city of Hangzhou, and then against the Ivory Coast at the Workers Stadium in Beijing, on dates yet to be confirmed, which would be between the 18th and the 26th. March.

The matches of the current world champion in Qatar 2022 will serve the team led by the star Lionel Messi (from Inter Miami, USA) in preparation for the Copa América dispute that will be played in the United States between June and July, and in which they will defend the continental title obtained in 2021, in Brazil.

Lionel Messi (41).jpg Argentine striker Lionel Messi during the match against Uruguay for the World Cup qualifiers at the La Bombonera stadium, in Buenos Aires, on Thursday, November 16, 2023. AP Photo/Matías Delacroix

Last November, Scaloni had raised doubts about his continuity as coach, a situation that the Argentine sports press had linked, among other things, to the organization of the calendar of matches planned by the AFA.

Two weeks ago, after meeting with the president of the federation, Claudio Tapia, the coach confirmed that he will continue to lead the albiceleste team, at least until the Copa América, where he will share group A with Peru, Chile and Canada or Trinidad and Tobago .

Return of Argentina to the continent:

On a previous tour of Asia, in 2023, Messi’s albiceleste played two games in which they won against Australia (2-0) in Beijing and against Indonesia (2-0) in Jakarta.

This could also be the last Copa América that the “Pulga” plays with the Argentine team. Before the conclusion of the last World Cup, Messi stated that it would be his last opportunity to get the long-awaited trophy with his country’s squad, which made the victory much more special for the nation and its people.

Source: With information from AFP