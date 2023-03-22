Mesut Ozil announces his retirement from football at the age of 34

istanbul.- Mesut Ozil, the skilled midfielder who became world champion in Germany in 2014, announced this Wednesday his retirement as a footballer at the age of 34.

Ozil pointed out that the injuries affected his decision making.

“I have had the privilege of being a professional soccer player for almost 17 years and I am very grateful for the opportunity,” Ozil wrote on social media. “But in the last few weeks and months, after suffering some injuries, it has become more evident that the time has come to leave the great stage of football”.

His immediate retirement brings a premature end to his season with the Turkish club Basaksehir, with which he played just seven games.

Ozil was also proclaimed champion of the Spanish League with Real Madrid in 2012 and four times in the FA Cup with Arsenal.

He stopped playing for Germany in 2018 after denouncing “racism and disrespect” towards him. He resigned from the national team after anti-Turkish comments by German politicians and some fans, amid criticism of Ozil, who is of Turkish origin, for posing for a photo with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan ahead of the 2018 World Cup. .

Ozil began his career in Germany with his hometown club Schalke. A good stage with Werder Bremen earned him the call-up to the German team. He signed with Madrid after shining for Germany in the 2010 World Cup, before having an eight-year stint with Arsenal.

Ozil signed with Turkish club Fenerbahce in 2021 after parting ways with Arsenal. He spent months away from the London club after a dispute with coach Mikel Arteta. The club also distanced itself from the player after Ozil expressed his support for Muslims in Xinjiang, a province in China. The comments caused China television to not broadcast an Arsenal game.