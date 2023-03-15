Meta-Chef encourages developers to do more face-to-face work – at least some

If there is an industry in which working from home seems to be an option and is even considered good form, it is IT and software development in particular. But Mark Zuckerberg, boss and co-founder of the Facebook mother Meta, is now shaking this picture. In a memo to his employees, he reported that the evaluation of performance data had shown that in certain cases, face-to-face work was more efficient. He indirectly encourages younger colleagues in particular to come back to the office on a daily basis.

Zuckerberg’s statements are part of the letter, in which he also announced that 10,000 employees had been laid off and 5,000 vacancies had not been filled. In the “Year of Efficiency” he proclaimed, he also wants to streamline structures, stop low-priority projects and stamp out intermediate management levels.

End of the home office?

However, there is no reason to fear that remote work at Meta will also fall victim to the cutbacks. Despite the US tech crisis with tens of thousands of layoffs, competition for talent remains fierce. And decentralized work plays a major role as a factor in recruitment even after the lockdown phases of the corona pandemic. According to statistics from the ifo Institute, even in Germany three out of four IT service providers work from home. IT companies are at the forefront when it comes to working from home.

Zuckerberg is particularly concerned with the younger employees and especially those who have been working from home to begin with. In this group, it was found on the basis of the evaluations that those who worked in person at least at the beginning of their job at Meta and later switched to the home office or who work permanently in the office are more efficient than those who start in the home office from the outset. Zuckerberg explains this by saying that the face-to-face work at the beginning helps to build personal trust in colleagues and superiors. And that this later contributes to more efficient work.

Tip to younger employees

The meta boss does not make a clear recommendation for action. We now want to better understand the results and find ways, says Zuckerberg. At least indirectly, however, it is clear that he would find it better in the interests of efficiency if employees at the beginning of their careers came to the office for at least three days a week. Zuckerberg does not say exactly how the performance data was collected and how long an optimal introductory phase should last. Efficiency measurements for developers are a controversial topic. Experts disagree on what really counts as performance factors. The situation is different with surrounding activities such as meetings, through which measurable time is lost for the actual core task. A study in the summer of 2022 showed that developers spend an average of one third of their working hours in meetings.

Meta was very open to remote work in 2020 and was one of the pioneers in Silicon Valley to make it a reality in the face of the pandemic. Zuckerberg explained at the time that he expected many to continue working from home beyond the pandemic and that this would be more efficient. Companies like Apple, on the other hand, hesitated and tried to get back into a partial presence much more quickly. With its Metaverse plans, however, the Facebook parent company is also working on people at work and in their private lives being able to interact with each other in virtual space just as they do in real life.



(mki)

