Meta introduces paid subscription for Facebook and Instagram

In 2021, Meta registered 71,970 workers worldwide.

Meta’s revenues were approximately $117 billion.

Meta generated $114.93 billion in advertising revenue that year.

Digital platforms continue to be updated given the large number of them that exist in the market. Given that, Meta Platforms launched its subscription service in the United States on Friday, which would allow users of Facebook and Instagram to pay for verification in the same way as Twitter, owned by Elon Musk.

Meta is one of the great technology companies that exists in the market. This company owns Facebook, which in 2021 had 2,740 million users in January, 11.8 percent more than in 2020. For this 2022 report, Mark Zuckerberg’s social network now accumulates 2,910 million, plus 6 ,2 percent.

In this sense, Zuckerberg still brings together most of the social networks with the most users in the world, such as WhatsApp with two billion users, Messenger with 988 million users and Instagram with 1,478 million users.

Subscription for Facebook and Instagram

It was revealed on Friday that Meta Platforms has launched its subscription service in the United States, which would allow Facebook and Instagram users to pay for verification in the same way as Twitter.

This service bills itself as Meta Verified and will award users a blue badge after they verify their accounts with a government ID.

Likewise, the social networking company highlighted in a statement that this subscription will cost $11.99, which is equivalent to 227.81 Mexican pesos, per month on the web, or $14.99 per month in Apple’s iOS system. and Android by Google.

The service, which Mark Zuckerberg’s Meta said it was testing in February, follows in the footsteps of Snap-owned social networking site Snapchat as well as messaging app Telegram and marks the latest effort by a social media company to diversify its revenue outside of advertising.

Or the most recent is Twitter, which after a $44 billion buyout by Elon Musk last year, the social network launched its Blue subscription service, which allows people to pay for check mark figures. blue that were previously limited to verified accounts of politicians, journalists and other audiences.

Following that change, Twitter Blue’s initial launch in November led to a spike in the number of users posing as celebrities and brands on the platform, prompting the company to halt the service and reintroduce it with checks from different colors for individuals, businesses and governments.

And this is how, this year, social networks are giving more options to their users who are willing to increase their unique and different experience.

