Metal detector drone could detect landmines autonomously

Scientists from the Autonomous Systems Lab at the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology Zurich (ETH) may have succeeded in finding a means of reliably detecting buried land mines. The research team equipped a drone with a metal detector that is automatically positioned so that it is optimally positioned in relation to the ground. The drone is able to systematically fly over a minefield and thus avoids the pressure sensors of the landmines being triggered.

The scientists used a Voliro T drone, according to the previously unpublished paper “Resilient Terrain Navigation with a 5 DOF Metal Detector Drone”. The study is scheduled to be presented at the International Conference on Robotics and Automation 2023 (ICRA) in May. The Voliro company is a start-up whose origins also lie at the ETH. The drone is a tricopter that has three movable engines. The drive units move independently of the drone’s body. It can be moved in five degrees of freedom.

Recommended Editorial Content With your consent, an external YouTube video (Google Ireland Limited) will be loaded here.

Always load YouTube video

Load YouTube video now The drone autonomously detects metal objects with the attached metal detector.

Correct alignment of the detector

The drive with only three motors also leaves room for attaching a metal detector. However, it must always be aligned correctly with the ground surface in order to provide reliable results. This would not be possible with a conventional drone, because its body tilts when it changes direction, which would also cause a detector attached to it to tip over. This could be avoided with the help of a complicated gimbal, but it is also easier with the Voliro T, which can keep its body stable in the air even when changing direction thanks to the movable engines. This allows the attached metal detector to be positioned precisely on the ground.

To do this, however, the drone must know the surface profile. The scientists therefore use a lidar system to scan the ground. They link the data with GPS information and thus obtain a determination of the condition of the surface with an exact position. They let the drone fly autonomously via an adapted control system over an affected field in the bustrophedon method (from left to right, from right to left, etc.).

The researchers initially tested their mine detection drone with simple metallic, non-explosive objects. They were able to prove that the system works on surfaces with obstacles and steep slopes. However, the scientists see further research as necessary. These results would then decide whether and to what extent the system can be used in reality to detect landmines.



(olb)

