Metal Gear Solid 3 Remake: a possible release in 2024

It had been rumored for several months that Konami was going to show off remakes of Metal Gear Solid 1 and 3 at E3 2023. According to new rumors, the studio was planning to unveil Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater Remake later and to release it in 2024.

MGS 3 : Snake Eater © Konami

Andy Robinson, owner and publisher of Video Game Chronicles (VGC), indicated that the remake of Metal Gear Solid 3 by Konami would finally be released next yearin 2024. Robinson previously said in a podcast in February that Konami intended to announce both this remake of MGS3 and a new game Castlevania at E3 2023.

Metal Gear Solid, a series stopped since the departure of Hideo Kojima

Since the departure of Hideo Kojima in December 2015, Konami doesn’t know what to do anymore with the franchise with 54.5 million games sold, Metal Gear Solid. The output of Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain will have been the last of the series signed by its creator, and since then, Konami has remained silent.

Konami does nothing, but Konami had said so: the series could still continue to exist thereafter, despite the absence of its original creator. Without big ideas, the studio would now seek to remaster old games. Thus, Konami would have, in its boxes (or rather in the boxes of one of its subcontractors, Virtuose Games, a Chinese studio specializing in ports), a remake of the first Metal Gear Solid and of Metal Gear Solid 3. Two reissues that should have been presented at E3 2023.

But according to Andy Robison still, E3 2023 could be canceled. Nintendo, Xbox and Sony won’t be there, neither will Ubisoft. Cascading cancellations could well end up compromising the event and Konami would have chosen to abandon his visit, preferring to present its remakes at a dedicated event, which will take place later. This event could be similar to the digital showcase of Silent Hill which was held in October 2022.

Anyway, these are just rumors at this point. Assuming they’re telling the truth, Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater Remake would now be released in 2024potentially alongside Metal Gear Solid Remake and another remake of Castlevania, still unknown. Patience, therefore.