Metal Gear Solid 5: Hideo Kojima makes a revelation about Ground Zeroes

The numbered episodes of the legendary series Metal Gear Solid have almost all been unanimous with the public. Almost, because Metal Gear Solid 4: Guns of the Patriots was lightly scolded for its too linear side and its countless hours of dialogue. The most criticized of all, Metal Gear Solid 5: The Phantom Pain, was born in the middle of a divorce between the legendary Hideo Kojima and Konami. Players criticized the game for the lack of emphasis on storytelling and storyline. Quite the opposite of Metal Gear Solid 4, therefore. A year and a half before the release of Metal Gear Solid 5 : The Phantom Pain, Hideo Kojima takes players on a journey through his new world in Metal Gear Solid 5: Ground Zeroes. This is a prologue to the main game of about 3 hours. A nice appetizer… but which had to be much more than that, as the Japanese designer explains.

On his Twitter account, Hideo Kojima explains that Metal Gear Solid 5 : Ground Zeroes should have taken a completely different form. That of an episodic format, which may seem particularly surprising for the infiltration series.

In fact, it was my big intention to launch Ground Zeroes. The development of a complete game takes 4 to 5 years. Times change during production. So I thought of offering an episodic format, like a streaming drama, where an episode is produced and distributed. Ground Zeroes was meant to be an experience.

Hideo Kojima adds that Ground Zeroes was necessary for the player to really harbor the desire for revenge between the end of this prologue and the release of The Phantom Pain. He recalls that 9 years pass between the history of the two games. Hideo Kojima concludes by indicating that, unfortunately, Ground Zeroes has been misunderstood. “Many people seemed to expect that Ground Zeroes be a “complete game” after release, and they didn’t get it. I have a feeling it was too soon.” The idea of ​​a PSP release of Metal Gear Solid 5 : Ground Zeroes will also be set aside, despite the link that it maintains with Peace Walker.

Hideo Kojima expected at the turn on Death Stranding 2

Hideo Kojima often confides little development secrets around the series Metal Gear Solid on his Twitter account. To the delight of some of the players. Less for others, who are mainly waiting for news from Death Stranding 2. Apart from the XXL cast of the title, Hideo Kojima says very little about the sequel to the open world game released in 2019. In any case, Death Stranding 2 should make everyone agree on the visual level, especially thanks to the lighting.