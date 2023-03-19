Meteorological forecast of the climate in Santiago de Chile for this March 19

Climate information is increasingly relevant to society. (Infobae/Jovani Pérez)

Will it rain, will it be a sunny day or will it be cold this Sunday?, here it is weather forecast for the following hours in Santiago de Chile.

the probability of rain For this Sunday in Santiago de Chile it is 1% during the day and 1% throughout the night.

Meanwhile, the cloudiness will be 0% during the day and 0% during the night.

As to temperature a maximum of 33 degrees and a minimum of 14 degrees are forecast in this region. UV rays are expected to reach a level of up to 7.

While the wind gusts will reach 37 kilometers per hour during the day and 30 kilometers per hour at night.

Being located in the center of the country and having a couple of mountain ranges, In the capital of Chile, a state of temperate weather prevails, almost Mediterranean.

This means that in Santiago the mild temperatures, with wide thermal variations between the minimum temperatures at night and the maximum temperatures during the day.

In the capital, the seasons of the year are clearly marked, where the summer is dry and the rainy winter.

the cold season begins in May and lasts until September, with average temperatures of 8 degrees Celsius.

For his part, the hottest months start in October and continue until April, with an average temperature of 32 degrees Celsius.

The geographical conditions of the capital city condition its climate. The Cordillera de los Andes, for example, for the climatic influence coming from the interior of the continent; while the Cordillera de la Costa stops access to the maritime climate.

The capital Chile has a mainly temperate, almost Mediterranean climate.

In Chili they feel extreme climates, from very cold to very hotdue to its geographical location and its particular territorial extension.

to the north of the countryfrom the region of Arica and Parinacota, to Valparaíso, three types of climate stand out: tundra and desert in its cold and warm variants.

The tundra It is characterized by being a dry and always cold climate that occurs throughout the entire eastern part of the northern part of the Chilean country, on the border with Bolivia and Argentina.

He hot desert It is the one that predominates in most of the northern region of Chile, it is characterized by having mild winters with nights that drop to zero degrees Celsius, with very hot summers and little rain.

Meanwhile he cold desert It occurs in the northern coastal regions of the Chilean country, where the winters are very cold and the summers are hot, here too the rainfall is very scarce.

In the center of Chilefrom the southern part of Valparaíso and up to Bío Bío, the two main climates are the cold semi-arid, the Mediterranean and the Mediterranean with cool summers.

He cold semi-arid It appears in the most northwestern part of the central part of the country, where winters are very cold, summers are warm or temperate, and rainfall is scarce.

The weather Mediterranean It is the most abundant in the center of the country and is characterized by mild winters, hot summers and a marked rainy season.

For his part, he Mediterranean with cool summers the most central part of Chile appears, the only difference with the previous climate is that its summers are cool, as its name says.

In the southern part of Chilefrom Araucanía to Magallanes, the predominant climates are the tundra, cold semi-arid and oceanic.

He oceanic It is the main climate of the southern zone, where the winters are cold and the summer is cool, with rain practically all year round.