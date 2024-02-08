MeToo continues in France with new accusations against directors

PARS.- The earthquake of movement #MeToo continues in French cinema, with new accusations of sexual abuse against directors Benot Jacquot and Jacques Doillon, considered heirs of the Nouvelle Vague.

An actress who is now 51 years old, Judith Godrche, accuses Jacquot (77) of rape and of having subjected her to an abusive relationship after meeting when she was starting out as an actress, at 14 years old.

Together they shot three films, Beggars (1986), The disenchanted (1990) y Emma Zunz (1992).

Godrche went to the filming of Beggars in Portugal at just 14 years old and without being accompanied by any adult, and quickly began a relationship with the director that was interrupted after six years, and which was known in French film circles.

In the pages of the diary The world The actress details that relationship and describes a man obsessed with teenage girls and dominating.

Jacquot denies having abused any actress in his long career, and only acknowledges in journalistic interviews that he is a man of temperamental character.

#MeToo in cinema and theater

Godrche’s complaints have intensified on social networks in recent months, as has happened with other accusations that regularly arise in cinema and theater, the vast majority of which are from young actresses or workers in the sector against directors (Luc Besson, Nicolas Bedos. ..) or actors (Grard Depardieu).

Godrche finally filed a formal complaint on February 6.

Due to the time that has passed, the events could have expired, according to legal sources.

Godrche expanded today – February 8 – his accusations against another director, Jacques Doillon (currently 79 years old).

Con l rod The 15 year old girlreleased in 1989. She was 15 and was still Benot Jacquot’s partner.

The actress Jane Birkin was the partner of Jacques Doillon, and according to what Godrche told the France Inter radio station, that star witnessed a scene of alleged abuse. Doillon had supposedly asked Godrche to take off his sweater to then stage a sexual scene with him.

A source close to the dossier explained to AFP that the Paris prosecutor’s office is investigating both cases, the complaints against Jacquot and Doillon.

Author cinema

Benot Jacquot is the author of an extensive filmography and has directed great names in French cinema such as Isabelle Huppert (Eva), Charlotte Gainsbourg or La Seydoux (Diary of a waitress).

In 2010 he directed another young actress, Isild Le Besco (Deep in the woods), which he also describes in the diary The world a possessive relationship with the director.

Jacques Doillon, for his part, has around thirty films to his credit, such as Rodin (2017) o Ponette (nineteen ninety six). He is the father of two actresses, Lou and Lola Doillon, and on March 27 he releases a new film about a girl in elementary school, CE2.

His lawyer, Marie Dos, explained to AFP that Doillon vigorously rejects the accusations and hopes to be able to explain himself in court as soon as possible.

Both Jacquot and Doillot are known for cultivating auteur cinema, with stories that rely on solid actors and scripts that address themes such as amorous or intellectual passion.

Another representative of that generation that followed in the footsteps of Franois Truffaut or Jean-Luc Godard is Philippe Garrel, 75 years old. A few months ago this director was accused by five actresses of having tried to kiss them and of having made sexual proposals to them during professional meetings.

The director minimized those episodes and presented his excuses.

The most famous case is that of the actor Grard Depardieu, also of that generation (75 years old), who has been denounced by several women and who has faced a formal complaint for rape since the end of 2020.

FUENTE: AFP