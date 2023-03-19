Metro assured that the presence of two giant rats in its Chorrillos location could be due to the heavy rains

Metro assured that the presence of two rodents could be due to the heavy rains. Photo: Municipality of Chorrillos

In the last few hours, a user posted a video on social media showing two rodents in the sausage area in the supermarket Meterat your local South Lima Squarelocated in the district of chorrillos. When this audiovisual material went viral, the company spoke out for the fact.

In this sense, through a statement, they mentioned that the presence of two rats visiting this food area would be due to the “recent incidents” in the sewage network and weather phenomena.

“It is important to point out that the rains that affect the country and the recent incidents in the sewerage network in various areas of the Chorrillos district, announced by sedapal and that include the sector where the hypermarket is located, could have caused this atypical situation to occur within our premises,” the letter read.

Municipality found other observations on the premises. Photo: Municipality of Chorrillos

In addition, they indicated that the affected products were withdrawn “for subsequent incineration,” this after learning of the case. They also assured that they began “the review of the entire premises for deep cleaning, disinfection and reinforcement of pest control measures.”

Likewise, they regretted the fact and discomfort caused to their clients, for which they also announced the closure of their premises this Sunday, March 19.

Through its digital platforms, the municipality reported that it went to the local supermarket around 11:00 am, where they broadcast the intervention carried out live.

“Teams from the Supervision Sub-Management and Health Services Management, sanitary inspectors, from the Municipality of Chorrillos, at the request of the mayor Fernando Velasco, carry out an inspection corresponding to the different food areas of the Metro de Plaza Lima Sur, after a complaint about the appearance of rodents,” they said.

Inspection team came to supervise the premises. Photo: Municipality of Chorrillos

According to the video, a worker explains the cleaning procedures they carry out on the premises. In turn, the assistant manager indicated that a company representative would have accepted the presence of rodents on the premises and even more “observations” were found.

“So far, observations of sanitary level, storage and cleanliness are being found. We are going to continue this inspection until we can review the entire premises up to the warehouses and everything that is within the area of ​​operation of the premises, ”he reported.

Different users also did not hesitate to tell some of their experiences, but they also asked that the intervention be carried out in all the supermarkets of other companies, stores, restaurants in the area and others.

“To supervise all the businesses, cleanliness, order, the businessmen don pigs, I hope this management puts a strong hand. And that they pay their taxes, everyone”, pointed out a young lady.

“The control must be constant not only because it is disseminated. In the markets too. The street vendors who sell in wheelbarrows in the same way, ”wrote another user.

“They should always inspect these areas, not all that glitters is gold, a call to action for those bosses who do not do their job, they are only going to warm the seat,” reads another user’s comment.