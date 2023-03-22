Metro workers protest and will no longer use their cell phones to work in CDMX

As of March 22, the unionized workers of the CDMX Metro announced that they will no longer use their cell phones to attend to their work functions.

This as a method of protest against the “lack of attention” of the CDMX government.

Photo: Darkroom

What happened to the CDMX Metro?

Through a statement, the National Union of Workers of the Collective Transportation System, specifically the National Council of Delegates, explained that They will take two specific measures in the face of the lack of attention from the CDMX government.

In the first place, that during work days they will not be able to use their private cell phones to “attend to functions of our work”.

This due to the lack of proper functioning of the Tetra Communication System and that landlines do not work in the differentthe areas.

Photo: Darkroom

It is important to mention that the system Tetra (Trans European Trunked Radio) It is the alternative digital radio network that works in the event of a catastrophe and as a form of communication between trains.

In addition, they affirm that they will stop working overtime in all areas of the Work Center since they have not been paid for the overtime that they have been doing for months.

Complaints of communication failures

For several months the union denounced that the communication between train drivers and Metro regulators through the Tetra system has had many complaints.

In November of last year they stated that the system has interruptions in the transmissions that affect the exchange of information.

They explain that this is why workers often have to use their private cell phones. They point out that this deficient communication can cause accidents in the CDMX Metro.

Photo: Darkroom

It may interest you